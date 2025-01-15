Forgot password
A Masterball Eevee, Umbreon ex, and Gold Pikachu ex from Terastal Festival and Prismatic Evolutions
Remix by Dot Esports
Category:
Pokémon

All Prismatic Evolutions pull rates

May the odds be ever in your favor.
Image of Josh Challies
Josh Challies
|

Published: Jan 15, 2025 08:28 am

Prismatic Evolutions is causing a big stir in the community, with the first set of 2025 focusing on the uber-popular eeveelutions. As you’d expect, the set includes some extremely sought-after cards, and we have the pull rates for you.

Pokémon fans are facing some big problems locating stock of Prismatic Evolutions, with a surge in the popularity of the hobby leading to high demand and hefty resale prices on the secondary market. To make matters worse, the chances of pulling the card you’re chasing are very slim.

What are the Pack Odds for Prismatic Evolutions rarest Pokémon Cards?

Although there is a small sample size of around 2,700 packs, the early signs of the Pull Rates for Prismatic Evolutions are not encouraging. According to data compiled by a fan, the odds of grabbing the rarest cards in the set are very slim.

The best chance of securing a hit card in any pack comes from Full Art Trainers, which have a 6.2 percent chance of being pulled, while the rarest cards in the set are the Hyper Rare Golds, which have a 0.6 percent chance of being pulled. However, the odds are adjusted when hunting for a specific card.

We’ve outlined the details in the table below.

Card typePull rateSpecific card rate
Full Art Trainer1/16 (6.2 percent)1/192 (0.5 percent)
Master Ball Holo1/19 (5.2 percent)1/1273 (0.07 percent)
Ace Spec1/29 (3.4 percent)1/174 (0.5 percent)
Alternate Art SIR1/53 (1.9 percent)1/1696 (0.05 percent)
Hyper Rare Gold1/152 (0.6 percent)1/760 (0.1 percent)

What are the chances of pulling rare eeveelution cards in Prismatic Evolutions?

Palafin ex, Umbreon ex, and Larry's Skill from the Pokemon Prismatic Evolution set.
Heavy hitters. Remix by Dot Esports

The chances of pulling a rare eeveelution card from Prismatic Evolutions are slim. As shown in the table below, there is just a 0.05 percent chance of pulling a specific Alternate Art SIR and the eeveelutions only account for a small number of the 32 SIRs in the set.

With a one-in-53 chance of getting any Alternate Art SIR, the odds are stacked against you. With nine eeveelution cards in the set, it works out at needing to open a minimum of 477 packs—but that would only be if you pulled a new eeveelution SIR each time.

Clearly, the odds are not in your favor, and the best advice I can give is that if you are hunting for a specific card, it’s better to just buy it as a single.

