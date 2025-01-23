‘Actually a banger’: New Pokémon TCG Pocket event is a hit with collectors

A new Pokémon TCG Pocket event has just kicked off, and collectors are already excited about filling in the gaps in their Psychic-type card collection.

The Psychic-type Pokémon Mass Outbreak is running from Jan. 22 to 28 at 11:59pm CT, and it gives players the chance to pick up extra Psychic cards from the Wonder Pick tab, popping up as rare picks and bonus picks.

Pocket players were delighted by the official reveal of the event online, with many sharing their relief that they’d have a better chance at adding powerful cards like Mew ex to their collection. Finding ex cards in Pocket packs can be a struggle as they’re rare, but events like this make it a lot easier.

Psychic-type fans rejoice! 🙌



The newest Mass Outbreak event kicks off, and I know I could use at least one more Mew in the collection.

One excited player replied to the announcement saying, “Looking forward to seeing another psychic cat,” while another joked, “We are EX-psychic-ed for this event,” alongside a gif of Mew flying around in the Pokémon anime.

Others shared screenshots of their early Wonder Pick results, with one person excitedly posting a snap of a Mewtwo being added to their collection and saying, “I have 2 copies of both the type of Mew Ex so I was aiming for the normal Mewtwo that I was missing and Bam! Thanks!!”

The event announcement also made its way onto the community subreddit, with players chiming in with their thoughts and sharing their hauls so far.

One reader posted, “I’m praying that I get the Mew EX I need to complete the expansion,” and another agreed, “I need one too. I have 1 gold and 2 if the other foil one, but I’m missing the regular Mew Ex (the other cards I need to complete the set are Volcarona, Golem and Aerodactyl EX).”

Another praised the event, saying it was “Actually a banger,” sharing how excited they were to see strong cards in the mix.

Some viewers were frustrated by the timing of the event, wishing that they could hop back in time and save themselves from spending unnecessary resources.

One player regretfully replied, ” I was hunting for Mew ex for so long to complete my Dex and I gave in 5 days ago and spent pack points to get it.” Another lamented, “I literally pulled a Mew EX a couple hours before this. Absolute trolls.”

Not everyone was excited to see the Psychic-type Mass Outbreak, though, taking the opportunity to vent in the comments. A community member replied to the initial post, saying, “They really need to get more creative with these events. Like this is seriously the best they can do?”

Despite this, the majority of the initial response to the event announcement was positive, with new and experienced players both looking forward to claiming their cards, picking up new flair, and taking part in event missions. It’s a niche event, but there’s still plenty on offer.

If you’ve not logged in to PTCGP today, make sure to check out the Wonder Pick feature to get a chance to pick up cards like Mewtwo and Mew ex. Even if you’ve already got a Mew ex or Mewtwo ex deck up and running, the event missions have lots of Wonder Hourglasses to pick up, so it’s worth diving in.

