Best Mew ex Pokémon TCG Pocket deck build list

Mew ex set the Pokémon TCG Pocket community ablaze when it was revealed in the Mythical Island teaser trailer and ever since, it’s been popping up in a number of decks across the community thanks to its intriguing move set and competitive potential.

Here, we’ve picked out the best Mew ex deck build list for Pokémon TCG Pocket, including every card and how to get it, the strengths and weaknesses of a Mew ex deck build, and how it all works, too.

Best Mew ex deck list in Pokémon TCG Pocket

While there are a number of builds in Pocket that benefit from having a Mew ex card or two to work with, we found it to be the best fit for a Mewtwo ex and Gardevoir combo deck. This deck is a Psychic-type behemoth, packed to the brim with useful support cards.

This list is split between Mythical Island, Genetic Apex, and Promo-A cards. Aside from the two ex cards and Gardevoir, getting hold of everything in the card list below shouldn’t take long—especially if you’ve got Pack Points to spend.

Card Card Name Card Number Quantity Set Source Mew ex 32 Two Mythical Island Mythical Island booster packs or exchanged for Mythical Island Pack Points. Mewtwo ex 129 Two Genetic Apex Genetic Apex booster packs or exchanged for Genetic Apex Pack Points. Ralts 130 Two Genetic Apex Genetic Apex booster packs or exchanged for Genetic Apex Pack Points. Kirlia 131 Two Genetic Apex Genetic Apex booster packs or exchanged for Genetic Apex Pack Points. Gardevoir 132 Two Genetic Apex Genetic Apex booster packs or exchanged for Genetic Apex Pack Points. Budding Expeditioner 66 Two Mythical Island Mythical Island booster packs or exchanged for Mythical Island Pack Points. Leaf 68 Two Mythical Island Mythical Island booster packs or exchanged for Mythical Island Pack Points. Poké Ball 5 Two Promo-A Purchased via the shop using Shop Tickets. X Speed 2 One Promo-A Purchased via the shop using Shop Tickets. Potion 1 One Promo-A Purchased via the shop using Shop Tickets. Sabrina 225 One Genetic Apex Genetic Apex booster packs or exchanged for Genetic Apex Pack Points. Red Card 6 One Promo-A Purchased via the shop using Shop Tickets.

Mew ex and Mewtwo ex are relatively equal in power here, with Mew ex having access to a wide variety of moves via Genome Hacking, and Mewtwo ex acting as a pure tank with Psydrive.

The Gardevoir line is mainly in the list to manage Energy Tokens, but Gardevoir can still hit for 60 damage if needed. Ralts and Kirlia don’t offer much in the way of damage, so getting them evolved quickly is essential.

A slew of Supporters and Items can be found alongside the quintet of quirky Psychic-type ‘mons in this card list. Some of them have specialist features, like the Budding Expeditioner which exists purely to assist Mew ex movement, and others act as general support for the list.

Red Card and Sabrina are included to add a little chaos into the mix for opponents while Leaf and X Speed help with movement.

If you’re looking to experiment with the best Mew ex deck lists in Pocket, it’s worth looking into other popular variants kicking around the community. Commonly seen inclusions are:

Sigilyph from Mythical Island for extra draw power

from Mythical Island for extra draw power Mythical Slab for Psychic-type draw support

for Psychic-type draw support Giovanni for damage mitigation and survivability

for damage mitigation and survivability The Alakazam line from Genetic Apex to act as secondary, Psychic-type damage dealers

from Genetic Apex to act as secondary, Psychic-type damage dealers Water-type ‘mons like Snom and Frosmoth to provide status conditions and secondary Energy typing to avoid Energy taxes when Genome Hacking copies a strong move

like Snom and Frosmoth to provide status conditions and secondary Energy typing to avoid Energy taxes when Genome Hacking copies a strong move The Weezing line and Koga for type coverage and Poison infliction

Mew ex is a flexible card that can work in a number of deck lists. While our Mewtwo ex and Gardevoir inclusions will help you manage your opponents and deal damage efficiently, it’s worth experimenting with the other iterations of the list to get a feel for the card’s play style in more depth.

How the Mew ex deck list works

This Psychic-type deck list hits hard and is surprisingly flexible. Images via The Pokémon Company, remix by Dot Esports

Mew ex has the attack Genome Hacking, which allows it to choose one of the opposing Active Pokemon’s attacks and use it as its own.

It costs three Colorless Energy, and provided it’s not using the relevant Energy-type for the move it borrows, it can bypass Energy taxes. For example, using Psydrive via Genome Hacking with three Water Energy Tokens or Lightning Energy Tokens will not tax Mew ex with discarding two Energy.

Mewtwo ex is more of a tank, with Psydrive being a relatively expensive but immensely powerful attack. Getting four Energy in play can be a challenge, especially in the early game, but it’s worth the effort as 150 damage can Knock Out most opposing critters.

Gardevoir acts as Energy support, with Psy Shadow letting it take a Psychic-type Energy Token and attach it to a Psychic-type in your Active Spot. Psyshot isn’t an incredible attack comparatively but if you end up backed into a corner and need 60 damage, it’s a viable option.

The main theme that ties all the Supporters and Items in this deck together is movement. The Leaf and X Speed cards allow for easy, often free, retreats, while Budding Expeditioner allows you to cycle Mew ex in and out as needed.

There aren’t too many disruptive cards in this deck list, but there’s a copy of Red Card and Sabrina to help jumble up your opponent’s game plan.

Strengths and weaknesses

One of the strengths that this deck has to offer is Genome Hacking, as it gives Mew ex plenty of freedom with what moves it can access and with potential counters, too. Being able to pick up a move like Psydrive for less Energy can be a game-changer, especially without the discard tax.

Additionally, Mewtwo ex is currently one of the strongest Pokémon in the game. There aren’t many Pokémon that can one-shot this beast, and Psydrive is enough to take out most opponents that it comes up against in the current meta.

The level of movement that this deck offers makes it fun to play and significantly quicker than other Mew ex-oriented deck lists. X Speed, Leaf, and Budding Expeditioner all work well together to help get high-risk ‘mons out of danger and back into position when they’re Energized and ready to go.

This deck does struggle with early game damage output, meaning that it can be rough if you get paired with a deck that can swing hard out of the gates. Mew ex takes a while to get going, as do Mewtwo ex and Gardevoir, even with the assistance from Psy Shadow.

Resetting Mew ex after pulling it out of the Active Position can be a time sink, too, meaning it can slow down your momentum if there isn’t another Pokémon to immediately hop in and start dealing damage.

Additionally, a handful of popular decks can make quick work of Mew ex thanks to the singular Psychic-type. Any Dark-type decks can tangle with the Mew ex list easily, as Mew ex, Gardevoir, and Mewtwo ex are all weak to this particular type and take extra damage.

Despite this, using Mew ex in a Psychic-type deck feels fantastic, providing a variety of moves to experiment with alongside current meta staples like Gardevoir and Mewtwo ex. If you manage to pull this card from a Mythical Island pack, make sure to take our deck list for a spin today.

