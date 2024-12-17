5 best Mythical Island cards you need to pull right now in Pokémon TCG Pocket

Mythical Islands is a new set in Pokémon TCG Pocket. It brings with it 80 meta-shaking cards to finally offer something different to the stale Pikachu and Mewtwo ex-decks players have grown accustomed to.

There are a slew of great cards for pre-existing decks, and entirely new ones, in the mini set, but for players looking to skip the fluff and know which ones to look out for when either opening a pack or crafting new ones, here is a selection of the best cards to keep eyes out for.

The best cards from Mythical Island | Pokémon TCG Pocket

Mew ex

Mew ex. Image via The Pokémon Company

Mew ex is probably the best card of the entire set due to its move, Genome Hacking, which lets it copy one of your opponent’s Active Pokémon’s attacks. This requires three colorless Energy, allowing Mew ex to fit into any deck. Imagine using Misty on this card, getting the three Energy you need, and stealing a Mewtwo ex or Charizard ex’s signature move before it can even get Energy attached.

Aerodactyl ex

Aerodactyl ex. Image via The Pokémon Company

For the anti-Pikachu players and Marowak believers, Aerodacyyl ex is swooping in with a powerful ability that stops your opponent’s Active Pokémon from being able to evolve. Add onto that the low two Energy Cost for an 80-power move and you have a decent card that can work in an anti-meta deck.

Leaf

Leaf. Image via The Pokémon Company

Leaf is a great replacement for X Speed for players running cards with higher retreat costs. Her ability to reduce the Retreat Cost of your Active Pokémon by two is a game changer, but remember she is a Trainer Card, so you can only use one of these cards per turn. If you drop a Misty and it fails, there’s no way to get your Articuno out, for example.

Celebi ex

Celebi ex. Image via The Pokémon Company

We are now getting to the bottom of the barrel in terms of useful cards in the set, but Celebi ex is still pretty powerful with a move that does 50x damage for every Grass Energy attached. If you pair this with the new Serperior card that has an ability that makes all Grass Energy count as two, then you could be flipping infinite coins and dealing lots of potential damage.

Pikachu

Pikachu. Image via The Pokémon Company

Last on the list is the basic Pikachu, which might not seem like a good card at first glance, but for Pikachu players, it offers another smaller series of damage tied to your backline. It’s a good way to potentially deal 40 damage without running the risk of losing two points to your opponent and can even work in certain variations of the deck that uses Raichu. It’s situational but still pretty good.

