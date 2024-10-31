Out of all the cards in Pokemon TCG Pocket‘s first expansion set, it’s hard to deny that Mewtwo ex is one of the stars of the show. This card has high HP and two heavy-hitting attacks, and it synergizes with other incredible cards in the game easily.

Here’s the best Mewtwo ex Pokémon TCG Pocket deck build list to try out in your next match, including every key card, a breakdown of the deck, and its strengths and weaknesses when compared to other popular decks in the game.

Best Mewtwo ex Gardevoir Pokémon Pocket deck list

If you’re new to Pocket and wondering why the deck list below is so small, this game features 20 card decks with a limit of two copies per card. It’s a bite-sized version of the actual Pokémon TCG, making it easier to stock up on the cards you need.

We’ve focused on Mewtwo ex and the Gardevoir line in this Pocket deck list, as the two work in perfect harmony and allow for easy Energy acceleration. Alongside these critters, you’ll find plenty of Supporter and Item cards to support and get key players into place quickly.

Card Card Name Card Number Quantity Set Source Mewtwo ex 129 Two Genetic Apex Genetic Apex booster packs or exchanged for card points Ralts 130 Two Genetic Apex Genetic Apex booster packs or exchanged for card points Kirlia 131 Two Genetic Apex Genetic Apex booster packs or exchanged for card points Gardevoir 132 Two Genetic Apex Genetic Apex booster packs or exchanged for card points Poké Ball 5 Two Promo-A In-game store, exchanged for tickets Red Card 3 One Promo-A In-game store, exchanged for tickets X Speed 2 Two Promo-A In-game store, exchanged for tickets Potion 1 Two

Promo-A In-game store, exchanged for tickets Sabrina 225 Two Genetic Apex Genetic Apex booster packs or exchanged for card points Professor’s Research Promo-A 7 Two Genetic Apex Genetic Apex booster packs or exchanged for card points Giovanni 223 One Genetic Apex Genetic Apex booster packs or exchanged for card points

The Mewtwo ex deck list is deceptively simple and it’s relatively easy to build, provided you manage to pull enough copies of Mewtwo ex and Gardevoir ex out of your booster packs.

Tip: consider your card quantities If you’re hoping to add an extra Trainer or Item card into this list—or even an alternate ‘mon, like Meowth—consider dropping a copy of Ralts to make room. This can be a little risky, as getting Gardevoir set up is essential, but it does increase your chances of pulling Mewtwo ex in your starting hand which can be beneficial.

It’s a purely Psychic-type deck, which makes managing Energy and distributing tokens a lot easier, especially when considering Gardevoir’s Psy Shadow ability.

This allows Gardevoir to move an extra Psychic token from the Energy Zone once per turn, which can help get Mewtwo ex ready to use the heavy-hitting Psydrive attack quickly. It can also help to set up any secondary attackers you may wish to sub into the list.

Farfetch’d, Jynx, and Meowth are all popular picks for secondary attackers in a Pocket Mewtwo list. Images via The Pokémon Company, remix by Dot Esports

We’ve opted for a deck list that focuses on the Mewtwo ex and the Gardevoir lines, but there are other popular variants that feature:

Farfetch’d for an Energy-efficient 40 damage in the early stages of the game

for an Energy-efficient 40 damage in the early stages of the game Jynx for a stacking attack that deals more damage if your opponent has lots of Energy

for a stacking attack that deals more damage if your opponent has lots of Energy Meowth for simple draw power that can help you find necessary cards

It’s always best to experiment when putting together a Pokémon TCG Pocket deck, so try swapping these cards in and out of your list to see which works best for your personal playstyle.

How the Mewtwo ex deck works in Pokémon TCG Pocket

Mewtwo ex is the main source of damage in this deck, with Psychic Sphere dealing 50 damage and Psy Drive dealing an incredible 150 damage. It’s a tanky card too, with 150 HP, meaning it can take most hits and protect the Benched Pokemon behind it.

Using Psy Drive does come with a tax—two Psychic-type Energy must be discarded each time it’s used. This may sound annoying, but Gardevoir covers this with its Psy Shadow ability nicely. Psy Shadow allows you to move an extra Psychic Energy token once per turn.

Alongside Psy Shadow, Gardevoir also has a decent pool of 110 HP, and Psyshot deals 60 damage. It can take a hit or two, meaning you can place it in the Active Position if you’re struggling to get Mewtwo ex in position for some reason.

The wide variety of Items and Supporters in this list aim to both disrupt the opponent and keep your critters alive, with cards like Red Card and Sabrina offering a great level of control over your opponent’s board and hand.

Strengths and weaknesses

In terms of damage output potential, Mewtwo ex is one of the most lethal decks making the rounds in Pocket right now, giving popular lists like Pikachu ex and Starmie ex a run for their money. Psydrive is a Knock Out for most late-game ‘mons, and Psychic Sphere can be deadly in the early game.

Don’t underestimate the synergy between Mewtwo ex and Gardevoir, either. Without Gardevoir’s Psy Shadow, the Psydrive attack is hard to set up and maintain, thanks to the Energy tax—but with Gardevoir’s ability, it’s easy to manage.

On the other hand, Mewtwo ex is incredibly weak to Dark-type Pokémon. This isn’t a huge issue at the moment, as there aren’t too many Dark-type decks performing well in the competitive scene right now, but this could become an issue if decks like Koga end up becoming stronger.

This deck list is also heavily reliant on Gardevoir getting into place quickly, which can be a challenge if you don’t start with a good hand. Relying on a multi-evolution Pokémon in Pocket is somewhat of a gamble, which is why decks like Starmie ex and Articuno ex are so popular right now.

If you’ve pulled a Mewtwo ex card from a pack in Pokémon TCG Pocket, make sure to take this deck list for a spin. It’s incredibly fun to play, and once you’ve got everything set up nicely, it’s almost impossible for your opponent to stop you.

