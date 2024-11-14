The only missing feature in the Pokémon Trading Card Game that released as a mobile app was the Trading one, but that will change next year on January. The app currently allows you to collect cards daily and battle other players from all around the world.

When is Trading coming to Pokémon TCG Pocket?

A Trading Card Game with no trading? Images via The Pokemon Company. Remix by Dot Esports

The Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket Operations Team posted on X that “certain cards” will be able to be traded in January, but no specific date was revealed. You won’t be able to trade just any card according to the post but we’ll only get more information about how Trading will work close to the feature release.

It’s possible they’ll launch a type of booster pack with cards specific for trading, or you’ll need to have a minimum number of that card to trade, or maybe you’ll only be able to trade cards of lower rarity. If the Trading feature was set without any restrictions, it would undermine the player progression and the monetization on the app.

More content on the way

They’ll also add more booster packs, which should be the mini set of cards that leakers revealed as the next expansion. The Operations Team is working on a “variery of in-game events” and new content for a “future major update.”

Pokémon TCG Pocket will have more features aside from Trading in the future, but we can only wait as the the people behind the app work. You can use the time until Trading is implemented to get as many free packs as you can and build the best deck possible.

