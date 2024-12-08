Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Pack artwork for Genetic Apex
Image via The Pokémon Company
Category:
Pokémon

All Pokémon TCG Pocket Genetic Apex card list

Catch 'em all.
Image of Josh Challies
Josh Challies
|

Published: Dec 8, 2024 10:01 am

Pokémon TCG Pocket introduces a new way to play the card game on mobile, opening the door to new fans and collectors—particularly with some eye-catching artwork. We’ve got you covered if you want to know all the cards in the Genetic Apex set.

Recommended Videos

Genetic Apex is the first set in Pokémon TCG Pocket, consisting of over 280 cards. These range from basic commons to ultra-rare Immersive Art cards, giving you the chance to get inside the card and explore the surroundings.

Of course, completing your collection is not an easy task and will take plenty of time ripping packs, but we’re here to help with a detailed guide so you can see everything you are missing.

Full Genetic Apex set list in Pokémon TCG Pocket

We’ve got a comprehensive guide of every card in the Genetic Apex set in Pokémon TCG Pocket below, including images of the cards, their number, name, type, and rarity.

The full list of every card in Genetic Apex is below, including all Secret Rares and Immersive Arts.

ImageNumberNameCard typeRarity
Artwork for Bulbasaur in Genetic Apex1BulbasaurPokémon
Artwork for Ivysaur in Genetic Apex2IvysaurPokémon ◊◊
Artwork for Venusaur from Genetic Apex3VenusaurPokémon◊◊◊
Artwork for Venusaur ex in Genetic Apex4Venusaur exPokémon ◊◊◊◊
Caterpie artwork in Genetic Apex5CaterpiePokémon
Art work for Metapod in Genetic Apex6MetapodPokémon
Artwork for Butterfree in Genetic Apex7ButterfreePokémon◊◊◊
Artwork for Weedle in Genetic Apex8WeedlePokémon
Artwork for Kakuna in Genetic Apex9KakunaPokémon◊◊
Artwork for Beedrill in Genetic Apex10BeedrillPokémon◊◊◊
11OddishPokémon
Artwork for Gloom in Genetic Apex12GloomPokémon◊◊
Artwork for Vileplume in Genetic Apex13VileplumePokémon◊◊◊
14ParasPokémon
Artwork for Parasect in Genetic Apex15ParasectPokémon◊◊
Artwork for Venonat in Genetic Apex16VenonatPokémon
Artwork for Venomoth in Genetic Apex17VenomothPokémon◊◊
Artwork for Bellsprout in Genetic Apex18BellsproutPokémon
Artwork for Weepinbell in Genetic Apex19WeepinbellPokémon◊◊
Artwork for Victrebell in Genetic Apex20VictrebellPokémon◊◊◊
Artwork for Exeggcute in Genetic Apex21ExeggcutePokémon
Artwork for Exeggutor in Genetic Apex22ExeggutorPokémon◊◊◊
Artwork for Exeggutor ex in Genetic Apex23Exeggutor exPokémon◊◊◊◊
Artwork for Tangela in Genetic Apex24TangelaPokémon
Artwork for Scyther in Genetic Apex25ScytherPokémon
Artwork for Pinsir in Genetic Apex26PinsirPokémon◊◊
Artwork for Cottonee in Genetic Apex27CottoneePokémon
Artwork for Whimsicott in Genetic Apex28WhimsicottPokémon◊◊
Artwork for Petilil in Genetic Apex29PetililPokémon
Artwork for Lilligant in Genetic Apex30LilligantPokémon◊◊
Artwork for Skiddo in Genetic Apex31SkiddoPokémon
Artwork for Gogoat in Genetic Apex32GogoatPokémon◊◊
Artwork for Charmander in Genetic Apex33CharmanderPokémon
Artwork for Charmeleon in Genetic Apex34CharmeleonPokémon◊◊
Artwork for Charizard in Genetic Apex35CharizardPokémon◊◊◊
Artwork for Charizard ex in Genetic Apex36Charizard exPokémon◊◊◊◊
Artwork for Vulpix in Genetic Apex37VulpixPokémon
Artwork for Ninetales in Genetic Apex38NinetalesPokémon◊◊
Artwork for Growlithe in Genetic Apex39GrowlithePokémon
Artwork for Arcanine in Genetic Apex40ArcaninePokémon◊◊◊
Artwork for Arcanine ex in Genetic Apex41Arcanine exPokémon◊◊◊◊
Artwork for Ponyta in Genetic Apex42PonytaPokémon
43RapidashPokémon◊◊
Artwork for Magmar in Genetic Apex44Magmar
Artwork for Flareon in Genetic Apex45Flareon◊◊◊
Artwork for Moltres in Genetic Apex46Moltres◊◊◊
Artwork for Moltres ex in Genetic Apex47Moltres ex◊◊◊◊
Artwork for Heatmor in Genetic Apex48Heatmor
Artwork for Salandit in Genetic Apex49Salandit
Artwork for Salazzle in Genetic Apex50Salazzle
Artwork for Sizzlipede in Genetic Apex51SizzlipedePokémon
Artwork for Centiskorch in Genetic Apex52CentiskorchPokémon◊◊◊
Artwork for Squirtle in Genetic Apex53SquirtlePokémon
Artwork for Wartortle in Genetic Apex54WartortlePokémon◊◊
Artwork for Blastoise in Genetic Apex55BlastoisePokémon◊◊◊
Artwork for Blastoise ex in Genetic Apex56Blastoise exPokémon◊◊◊◊
Artwork for Psyduck in Genetic Apex57PsyduckPokémon
Artwork for Golduck in Genetic Apex58GolduckPokémon◊◊
Artwork for Poliwag in Genetic Apex59PoliwagPokémon
Artwork for Poliwhirl in Genetic Apex60PoliwhirlPokémon◊◊
Artwork for Poliwrath in Genetic Apex61PoliwrathPokémon◊◊◊
Artwork for Tentacool in Genetic Apex62TentacoolPokémon
Artwork for Tentacruel in Genetic Apex63TentacruelPokémon◊◊
Artwork for Seel in Genetic Apex64SeelPokémon
Artwork for Dewgong in Genetic Apex65DewgongPokémon◊◊
Artwork for Shellder in Genetic Apex66ShellderPokémon
Artwork for Cloyster in Genetic Apex67CloysterPokémon◊◊
Artwork for Krabby in Genetic Apex68KrabbyPokémon
Artwork for Kingler in Genetic Apex69KinglerPokémon◊◊
Artwork for Horsea in Genetic Apex70HorseaPokémon
Artwork for Seadra in Genetic Apex71SeadraPokémon◊◊
Artwork for Goldeen in Genetic Apex72GoldeenPokémon
Seaking artwork in Genetic Apex73SeakingPokémon◊◊
Artwork for Staryu in Genetic Apex74StaryuPokémon
Artwork for Starmie in Genetic Apex75StarmiePokémon◊◊
Artwork for Starmie ex in Genetic Apex76Starmie exPokémon◊◊◊◊
Artwork for Magikarp in Genetic Apex77MagikarpPokémon
Artwork for Gyarados in Genetic Apex78GyaradosPokémon◊◊◊
Artwork for Lapras in Genetic Apex79LaprasPokémon◊◊◊
Artwork for Vaporeon in Genetic Apex80VaporeonPokémon◊◊◊
Artwork for Omanyte in Genetic Apex81OmanytePokémon
Artwork for Omastar in Genetic Apex82OmastarPokémon◊◊◊
Artwork for Articuno in Genetic Apex83ArticunoPokémon◊◊◊
Artwork for Articuno ex in Genetic Apex84Articuno exPokémon◊◊◊◊
Artwork for Ducklett in Genetic Apex85DucklettPokémon
Artwork for Swanna in Genetic Apex86SwannaPokémon◊◊
Artwork for Froakie in Genetic Apex87FroakiePokémon
Artwork for Frogadier in Genetic Apex88FrogadierPokémon◊◊
Artwork for Greninja in Genetic Apex89GreninjaPokémon◊◊◊
Artwork for Pyukumuku in Genetic Apex90PyukumukuPokémon
Artwork for Bruxish in Genetic Apex91BruxishPokémon◊◊
Artwork for Snom in Genetic Apex92SnomPokémon
Artwork for Frosmoth in Genetic Apex93FrosmothPokémon◊◊
Artwork for Pikachu in Genetic Apex94PikachuPokémon
Artwork for Raichu in Genetic Apex95RaichuPokémon◊◊◊
Artwork for Pikachu ex in Genetic Apex96Pikachu exPokémon◊◊◊◊