All Pokémon TCG Pocket Genetic Apex card list

Pokémon TCG Pocket introduces a new way to play the card game on mobile, opening the door to new fans and collectors—particularly with some eye-catching artwork. We’ve got you covered if you want to know all the cards in the Genetic Apex set.

Recommended Videos

Genetic Apex is the first set in Pokémon TCG Pocket, consisting of over 280 cards. These range from basic commons to ultra-rare Immersive Art cards, giving you the chance to get inside the card and explore the surroundings.

Of course, completing your collection is not an easy task and will take plenty of time ripping packs, but we’re here to help with a detailed guide so you can see everything you are missing.

Full Genetic Apex set list in Pokémon TCG Pocket

We’ve got a comprehensive guide of every card in the Genetic Apex set in Pokémon TCG Pocket below, including images of the cards, their number, name, type, and rarity.

The full list of every card in Genetic Apex is below, including all Secret Rares and Immersive Arts.