How to check your Pokemon level in Pokemon Go

Leveling up your Pokémon in Pokémon Go is an essential preparation for you to embrace before jumping into battles against formidable foes. While the adorable creatures can be boosted up to level 40 using Stardust and Candy and up to level 50 using XL Candy, there’s no straightforward way to determine a Pokémon’s exact level in the game. You can, however, guess your Pokémon’s level effectively by analyzing a few visual factors.

There are two ways to understand a Pokémon’s level in the popular Augmented Reality (AR) game, one being the dome-shaped white indicator behind a Pokémon on its Pokédex page. You can also consider the amount of Stardust needed to level up as a close indication of the creature’s level.

Now that you know the gist of the possible ways, here’s how you can get an idea of your Pokémon’s level in Pokémon Go.

Determine the level of your Pokémon in Pokémon Go

Image via Niantic

Open up the Pokédex profile page of the Pokémon you want to know the level of in the game. Here, you’ll see the thin arch with a white indicator that moves to the right as the Pokémon levels up. The CP of the Pokémon is also displayed on top of the arch.

If the Pokémon is level one, the white indicator on the arch will be at the extreme left, indicating the lowest level. As you power up the Pokémon, the indicator will sparkle and move toward the right, and the CP displayed above it will also increase. When the Pokémon reaches its highest level, its indicator will reach the right-most side of the arch.

Interestingly, CP in Pokémon Go is determined using a complex formula featuring a Pokémon’s level, base stats (Attack, Defense, and HP), and IV, which explains why the value of CP increases as you power up the Pokémon.

Note that a Pokémon’s level cannot be greater than a trainer’s level; it can only be at the same level or lesser.

Another way to determine the level is through the amount of Stardust or Candy needed to power up. You can check this on the Pokémon’s profile page itself. If your Pokémon requires 200 Stardust or one Candy to power up, its level should be between one and 2.5. Also, note every time you power up a Pokémon, its level increases by half a level.

Here’s a list of Stardust or Candy requirements for leveling up your Pokémon in Pokémon Go, which will also help you determine the window of its current level:

Level Power Up Cost One to 2.5 200 Stardust, one Candy Three to 4.5 400 Stardust, one Candy Five to 6.5 600 Stardust, one Candy Seven to 8.5 800 Stardust, one Candy Nine to 10.5 1,000 Stardust, one Candy 11 to 12.5 1,300 Stardust, two Candies 13 to 14.5 1,600 Stardust, two Candies 15 to 16.5 1,900 Stardust, two Candies 17 to 18.5 2,200 Stardust, two Candies 19 to 20.5 2,500 Stardust, two Candies 21 to 22.5 3,000 Stardust, three Candies 23 to 24.5 3,500 Stardust, three Candies 25 to 26.5 4,000 Stardust, three Candies 27 to 28.5 4,500 Stardust, three Candies 29 to 30.5 5,000 Stardust, three Candies 31 to 32.5 6,000 Stardust, four Candies 33 to 34.5 7,000 Stardust, four Candies 35 to 36.5 8,000 Stardust, four Candies 37 to 38.5 9,000 Stardust, four Candies 39 to 40 10,000 Stardust, four Candies

Unlike other titles in the franchise, the level of a Pokémon in Pokémon Go is hidden. But it isn’t impossible to determine. Besides the level, Combat Points (CP) and Individual Values (IV) can also be used to pick the most powerful Pokémon for your upcoming battle in Pokémon Go.