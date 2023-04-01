Those Pokémon are at the front of the meta right now.

Pokémon GO is a mobile game that offers a lot of different activities to complete to expand your Pokémon’s collection, and to enhance them and fight against other trainers, either in PvP or PvE.

The fighting component can be important for players who want to complete their Pokédex, because holding arenas, taking them over and fencing off Team GO Rocket opponents will help them progress in the game.

If you’re wondering which Pokémon you should spend time and resources to collect and enhance in Pokémon GO, knowing which ones stand out in the meta can help.

10 best legendary Pokémon in Pokémon Go

Generally, Legendary Pokémon are stronger than regular ones. They have higher limits of CP and have access to strong moves. Capturing them and gearing them up, however, takes a lot of resources, and players will have to choose wisely which ones to mainly use.

Mewtwo

Image via Niantic

Mewtwo is arguably one of the best Legendary Pokémon in the AR mobile game. Not because of its Psy type, since it’s shared with several other Legendary Pokémon, but due to its stats, the high CP limit of 4178, and the moves it can learn.

Psystrike is the most powerful move on Mewtwo, but it’s a Legacy move, which means it’s only available in specific events. This Pokémon is incredibly versatile because it can also learn moves of the Fire, Ice, Electric, Fighting, Ghost, and Normal types, too.

Zekrom

Screengrab via Niantic

A good part of this list involves Dragon-type Legendary Pokémon for their overall strategic strength, as well as their popularity in Pokémon GO‘s meta. Zekrom is the first one. Here is the list of its best moves.

It’s a double-type Dragon and Electric, which means it gains a boost under Windy and Rain weather conditions. It’s strong against Fire, Water, Grass, Steel, and Flying, which are mostly common types.

It’s one of the best Electric Legendary Pokémon outside Shadow versions, but players will have to get its signature move, Fusion Bolt, to maximize its potential with Charge Beam, and it’s not easy to come by.

Kyogre

Image via Niantic

Kyogre earns its place on the list because it’s one of the few Legendary Pokémon available in Pokémon GO with the Water type, with Tapu Fini and Palkia, which are two double-type Pokémon. As such, it’s always a great addition to have.

With the attacks Waterfall and Hydro Pump, it can deal tremendous damage to Pokémon with Steel, Fire, Water, and Ice types, which can be quite common in the game.

Rayquaza

Image via Niantic

Rayquaza is a Legendary Pokémon with a strong double-type, Dragon and Flying. It resists to common types such as Water, Grass and Fire, as well as Fighting, Bug, and Ground, which makes it a very reliable pick in your Pokémon GO strategy. Here is the list of its best attacks.

Giratina

Image via Niantic

This is another double-type Dragon, this time coupled with Ghost. It makes Giratina weak to a few rare types, which are Fairy, Ghost, Ice, Dragon, and Dark.

It can be used specifically as a Pokémon against Psy opponents, but is also strong in other situations. Giratina is a versatile Legendary Pokémon, which makes it a decent choice for most teams.

Dialga

Image via Niantic

Dialga is a double-type Legendary Pokémon of Steel and Dragon. It’s incredibly versatile, which makes it a fine addition to any team and a safe choice.

It’s only weak to Fighting and Ground, which are not the most popular Pokémon types. It’s also a great pick for the Master League PvP mode. Here are the best moves for Dialga in Pokémon GO.

Reshiram

Screengrab via [Pokemon]

Reshiram is a Legendary Pokémon with the double-type Fire and Dragon. It’s the go-to pick for Fire enjoyers in Pokémon GO. On the other side, he’s most effective on its signature move Blue Flare, which isn’t easy to get in the game. Other decent moves include the combination of Fire Fang and Overheat.

This Pokémon is weak against Dragon, Rock, and Ground attacks but strong against Fire, Bug, Grass, Electric, and Steel types.

Groudon

Image via Niantic

Groudon hasn’t the best type for a Legendary Pokémon, which is Ground. It’s strong against Poison, which hasn’t a very common use in the game . Still, this is a type not easy to counter, so even if Groudon is situational, it’s very effective in specific strategies.

It also possesses Dragon moves even though it’s not its type, which makes him more useful against typical other Legendary Pokémon. The best Dragon move to teach him is Dragon Tail, in combination with Earthquake. It can also teach a Fire-type move or Grass move Solar Beam instead, based on your strategy.

Darkrai

Image via The Pokémon Company

Darkrai made it to the list for its unusual strategy. It’s a Dark-type, which makes it weak against Fighting, Bug, and Fairy —types that are uncommon in Pokémon GO. On the other side, it’s strong against Ghost, Dark, and Psy attacks.