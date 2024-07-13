The best moveset for Dusk Mane Necrozma in Pokémon Go

Dusk Mane Necrozma is an empowered form of two Legendary Pokémon you can catch in Pokémon Go. If you meet all the requirements for this transformation, this Pokémon can be yours, but what moves should you teach it to get the most from this fusion?

There are a handful of unique attacks that Dusk Mane Necrozma can learn, making it stand out from its combined Pokémon, Solgaleo, and Necrozma. It has distinct moves and unique stats that make it a powerful adversary in Pokémon Go, and you want to take advantage of this as much as possible.

Dusk Mane Necrozma’s best moveset in Pokémon Go

There’s a chance for you to get Dusk Mane Necrozma during its debut in Pokémon Go Fest 2024. Image via Niantic

Yo should teach Dusk Mane Necrozma the fast move Shadow Claw, and the charged moves Dark Pulse and Sunsteel Strike in Pokémon Go. Many of these attacks are from the standard Necrozma form, but the Sunsteel Strike is a unique attack only Dusk Mane Necrozma can learn.

The fast moves are similar to your choices when using the standard Necrozma. You can choose to go with Metal Claw, Psycho Cut, or Shadow Claw. Shadow Claw is the stronger choice of the three, especially because it’s a Ghost-type move, perfect for countering anything effective against a Psychic and Steel-type. Although Psycho Cut is typically the preferred choice as it provides more energy compared to Shadow Claw, the amount of damage it does is inferior. You want to go with Shadow Claw to optimize your damage output.

For the charged moves, there are several more choices for you to consider in this category. These are all the charged moves you can teach Dusk Mane Necrozma in Pokémon Go.

Dark Pulse (Dark-type)

Future Sight (Psychic-type)

Iron Head (Steel-type)

Outrage (Dragon-type)

Sunsteel Strike (Steel-type)

Of these five options, Sunsteel Strike is always the best and first choice for Dusk Mane Necrozma. Not only is the attack this Pokémon’s signature move, but it also provides a unique Adventure Effect, which turns the game into daytime for 10 minutes, which means Pokémon that can only evolve during the day can do this or certain Pokémon appear around during the effects. Plus, the damage of Sunsteel Strike is excellent, dealing 135 damage for 65 energy.

For the second choice, I recommend going with Dark Pulse. It’s a Dark-type attack capable of being effective against Ghost and Psychic-types, which could have super-effective attacks when used by Dusk Mane Necromza. Unfortunately, Future Sight, Iron Head, and Outrage all fall short of being effective, as these moves are inferior to Dark Pulse’s damage and energy requirements.

Is Dusk Mane Necromza good in Pokémon Go?

I cannot emphasize enough that Dusk Mane Necromza is a fantastic Pokémon for you to use in Pokémon Go. It quickly shoots up the ladder as one of the stronger Pokémon you can use in the Master League, comparable to Zygarde (Complete Form), Groudon, or Palkia (Origin). If you regularly participate in the Master League, add this Pokémon to your collection and bring it with you.

The same goes for any five-star or Mega Raids you complete. Dusk Mane Necrozma is a superb choice for PvE encounters as well; you still want to optimize your team to make sure its attacks are super effective against an opponent, but if you’re fighting any Dragon, Fairy, Flying, Grass, Ice, Normal, Poison, Psychic, Rock, or Steel-type Pokémon, bring it with you in Pokémon Go.

