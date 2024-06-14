Best teams for the Master League in Pokémon Go

The Master League is available for Pokémon Go fans to try their best against some of the toughest players in the mobile game. When playing in the Master League, expect to duke it out using the strongest Pokémon you have in your collection.

You can use a variety of Pokémon on your Master League team, but it boils down to your playstyle and what to expect from opponents. Because of how many Pokémon have the chance to appear in this competition, it can be difficult to narrow these choices down. Thankfully for players, we’ve curated some of the best Master League teams you can use in Pokémon Go, giving you a solid chance to overwhelm any opponent.

Best Pokémon teams to use in Pokémon Go’s Master League

Gyarados can lead nearly any team in the Master League competition. Image via the Pokémon Company, remix by Dot Esports

Regarding the Master League in Pokémon Go, your teams don’t have a CP restriction. You can use any Pokémon you’ve captured while playing the mobile game, with the only exception being Mega Pokémon.

Beyond not using Mega Pokémon, every other option is acceptable. Given the freedom of these requirements, many Pokémon Go players rely on using their Legendary ones. These are normally the most powerful Pokémon you can use in the game, with few exceptions. Even if legendaries reign supreme in this category, there are still worthwhile team compositions for you to explore when battling against opponents.

Solgaleo, Groudon (Shadow), and Gyarados

Never underestimate an opponent with a Groundon. Image via the Pokemon Company

For this team, have Solgaleo as your primary Pokémon to begin the fight. They’re a Psychic and Steel-type Pokémon, capable of taking several hits before you need to switch them out, where you can have Gyarados charge through the fight. I recommend reserving Groudon (Shadow) as your final Pokémon. But you might want to swap out the Shadow version for a standard one, if you need more defenses on this Pokémon Go team.

You want to teach Solgaleo to use Fire Spin, Psychic Fangs, and Iron Head. For Groudon, teach it to use Mud Shot, Precipice Blades, and Fire Punch. The final choice on this team, Gyarados, needs to learn to use Dragon Breath, Aqua Tail, and Crunch.

Landorus (Therian), Giratina (Altered), and Ho-Oh

Landorus (Therian) is an impressive Pokémon choice in the Master League. Image via the Pokemon Company

The next team changes things up, bringing in Landorus (Therian) as the primary combatant. You can start the fights off this with legendary Pokémon, and as a Ground-type, it should have several aggressive attacks to offset your opponents. When you’re ready, swap it out for Giratina (Altered), who can do some excellent attacks, and then finish up the fight with Ho-Oh, a powerful Fire and Flying-type Pokémon, suitable for any Pokémon Go team.

Teach Landorus (Therian) to use Mud Shot, Sandsear Storm, and Stone Edge. Giratina (Altered) needs to use Shadow Claw, Dragon Claw, and Ancient Power. Finally, teach Ho-Oh to use Incinerate, Brave Bird, and Sacred Fire.

Palkia (Origin), Mewtwo, and Togekiss

Palkia (Origin) stands above as one of the best Master League Pokémon. Image via the Pokémon Company. Remix by Dot Esports

For our next team, we’re using one of the best Pokémon you can use in the Master League: Palkia (Origin). It’s still easily the strongest option you can use in the Master League, a year after its release, and continues to hold its head strong against any Pokémon Go team. You can swap it out for Mewtwo or swap it in for Togekiss when you’re battling against other Dragon-type teams.

You can teach Palkia (Origin) to use Dragon Breath, Aqua Tail, and Spacial Rend. Mewtwo can learn to use Psycho Cut, Psystrike, and Shadow Ball. For Togekiss, it needs to learn to use Charm, Ancient Power, and Aura Sphere.

Zygarde (Complete Forme), Yveltal, and Florges

Florges is an impressive Fairy-type Pokémon to use against Dragon-types. Image via the Pokémon Company, remix by Dot Esports

Zygarde in its Complete Forme is a fearsome Pokémon you might have the chance to use in Pokémon Go. Although it can be difficult to obtain, it has a variety of uses, especially in the Master League. Creating a team featuring it, alongside Yveltal and Florges, can be a strong combination. Florges will primarily be on your team to serve the tank role and will counter the other Dragon-type Pokémon Master League players typically use.

Zygarde (Complete Forme) needs to learn to use Dragon Tail, Crunch, and Earthquake. You can teach Yveltal to use Snarl, Dark Pulse, and Oblivion Wing. For Florges, it’s teaching it purely Fairy-type attacks, which means it needs to use Fairy Wind, Disarming Voice, and Moonblast.

Dragonite, Xerneas, and Avalugg (Hisuian)

Dragonite is the leading Pokémon in any Master League competition. Image via the Pokémon Company, remix by Dot Esports

The final team we will recommend features Dragonite as the lead Pokémon. Dragonite has always been a strong choice and is a go-to option in the Master League. However, to ensure it can stack up against any other Dragon-types, I think pairing it with Xerneas is a good idea, as you can swap between these two. The final choice for your team to hold the last line of defense will be Avalugg (Hisuian), rounding out this Pokémon Go team.

Dragnite needs to use Dragon Breath, Dragon Claw, and Superpower. Xerneas can learn to use Geomancy, Close Combat, and Moonblast. Finally, Avalugg (Hisuian) can learn to use Powder Snow, Rock Slide, and Icy Wind.

