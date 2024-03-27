Best moveset for Shadow Groudon in Pokémon Go

The shadow version of Groudon has arrived in Pokémon Go. Like other Pokémon, shadow Groudon requires you to teach it a unique moveset if you want it to stand out in Pokémon battles, especially if you plan to use it against other players or participate in raids.

Shadow Groudon is a unique version of Groudon that has increased power, making it a fearsome opponent. You won’t be able to get too many copies of it, as you only receive one for defeating Giovanni. Because you only get one version of Shadow Groudon, knowing the best moves to teach it in Pokémon Go and whether it’s a good choice over your standard Groudon is important.

Best Shadow Groudon moveset in Pokémon Go

Just look at this bad boy. Image via Niantic

You have a moveset that is similar to the standard Groudon. The best moveset for Shadow Groudon to learn in Pokémon Go is the fast move Mud Shot and the charged moves Precipice Blades and Fire Punch. For those who already have a Groudon, these moves should match your existing ones as the best choices.

Shadow Groudon only has two fast-moving options: Dragon Tail and Mud Shot. Between the two, I prefer Mud Shot as it has a slight attack bonus because Groudon is a Ground-type Pokémon, but some players may want a Groudon that can use a Dragon-type move. When using Shadow Groudon in the Master League or raids, move variety is always a huge bonus, and Dragon Tail could be good, but I will always recommend Mud Shot over Dragon Tail every time.

Next, we have Shadow Groudon’s charged moves. These are the beefy attacks you can expect to unleash the most damage. They’re charged moves you can also pick for Shadow Groudon in Pokémon Go.

Earthquake

Fire Blast

Fire Punch

Precipice Blades

Solar Beam

You can only choose two from these five options. Fire Punch and Precipice Blades are the best. Precipice Blades is Groudon’s signature move; you don’t want to miss out on it. Fire Punch is also a charged move that requires 40 energy and does 55 damage to an opponent. Compared to Earthquake’s 65 energy, Fire Blast’s 85 energy, and Solar Beam’s 80 energy requirement, you can use Fire Punch far more often, making it the best second charged move option in combat.

Is Shadow Groudon good in Pokémon Go?

The main difference between a Shadow Groudon and a standard Groudon is their stats. The Shadow Groudon has an increased attack power but a lower defense stat, whereas the standard Groudon has a balance between the two. Groudon is already a strong attack, and by becoming a Shadow Pokémon, those numbers go up a good amount. However, the sacrifice for defense does make Shadow Groudon suffer, which means you’re better off going with the standard one in Pokémon Go.

Even though Shadow Groudon is not as good as the standard Groudon, I do not recommend purifying it. Shadow legendary Pokémon rarely appear in Pokémon Go, and keeping those in your collection for a rainy day is always a good idea. Shadow Groudon makes its debut during the World of Wonders: Taken Over event.

