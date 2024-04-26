Best teams for the Master Premier in Pokémon Go

The Master Premier cup has arrived for Pokémon Go players, and you have the opportunity to compete against some of the strongest teams you can fight against. In this competition, you won’t have to worry about encountering any Ultra Beasts, Legendary, or Mythical Pokémon.

Recommended Videos

Without relying on some of the most powerful Pokémon in Pokémon Go, it frees you up to play around with some of your favorite picks. There are still going to be some obvious choices, and many Master League favorites are likely going to make an appearance, but there’s flexibility in these battles you might not get with the standard Master League.

Best Pokémon teams to use in Pokémon Go‘s Master Premier

Skeledirge is one of the many Pokémon you can use on your team in the Master Premier cup. Image via the Pokémon Company, remix by Dot Esports

The only rule you need to follow with the Master Premier competition in Pokémon Go is no one can use an Ultra Beast, or any Legendary and Mythical Pokémon. Also, there’s no CP limit for your Pokémon team, which means you can power them up as much as they can.

Because there’s no CP limit in the Master Premier, only the strongest Pokémon Go players should be competing. The higher your Trainer level, the stronger you can make your Pokémon, increasing their overall stats. Regardless, we will highlight some of the best Pokémon and the teams you should be creating.

Gyarados, Hippowdon (Shadow), and Metagross

Gyarados can lead nearly any time in the Master Premier cup. Image via the Pokémon Company, remix by Dot Esports

The first team I want to highlight features Gyarados as the first Pokémon. It’s a solid starter option, capable of dealing a good amount of damage. Still, you can always treat this as your switch Pokémon if you’d rather swap it out and have Hippowdon as your starting option, especially when using the Shadow version. You want to make sure to have Metagross in this team as it can withstand various attacks as a Steel-type Pokémon.

You want to teach Gyarados to use Dragon Breath, Aqua Tail, and Crunch. For Hippowdon, I recommend teaching it to use Sand Attack, Weather Ball (Rock-type), and Earth Power. Finally, make sure that Metagross knows how to use Bullet Punch, Meteor Mash, and Earthquake.

Goodra, Feraligatr, and Magnezone (Shadow)

Feraligatr is a fantastic aggressive choice for any Pokémon team. Image via the Pokémon Company remix by Dot Esports

The next team features Goodra, a standard Dragon-type Pokémon. Dragon-type Pokémon are going to be the main headliners in Pokémon Go‘s Master Premier cup, making it a solid choice, and because of its high defense, it’s a fantastic starting choice. You can switch it out for Feraligatr, who is far more aggressive and attack-based, and then hold Magnezone in reserve. You can switch out the recommended Shadow version of Magnezone for the regular one if you want to give it more defense.

Goodra needs to learn how to use Dragon Breath, Aqua Tail, and Draco Meteor. Feraligatr should know how to use Shadow Claw, Hydro Cannon, and Ice Beam. For Magnezone, I recommend Volt Switch, Wild Charge, and Mirror Shot.

Annihilape, Snorlax (Shadow), and Skeledirge

Start off a Pokémon battle using Annihilape. Image via The Pokemon Company

Unsurprising to many Pokémon Go players, Annihilape is another highlight of this competition. Capable of dishing out a lot of damage and having a varied moveset, it’s a fantastic starting Pokémon to take on any competitor. You can swap it out for the Shadow Snorlax and then use Skeledirge as your final choice. However, swap in Skeledirge if you’re being overwhelmed by Dragon-types, as it does have a Fairy-type move.

The best moveset to teach Annihilape is Counter, Night Slash, and Shadow Ball. For Snorlax, I would teach it to use Lick, Body Slam, and Superpower. The last Pokémon, Skeledirge, should learn to use Incinerate, Shadow Ball, and Disarming Voice.

Florges, Garchomp, and Ursaluna

Use Ursaluna as your final Pokémon on specific teams. Image via the Pokémon Company, remix by Dot Esports

Florges is another powerful Pokémon for you to use in Pokémon Go‘s Master Premier cup because it’s a strong Fairy-type Pokémon. It can counter nearly any Dragon-type Pokémon you face off against, and you might want to find a way to use it on your team. I recommend teaming it up with Garchomp and Ursaluna, but Florges is a fluid choice that can fit nearly anywhere on most Pokémon Go teams.

You want to teach Florges to use Fairy Wind, Disarming Voice, and Moonblast. The best moveset to teach Garchomp is Mud Shot, Outrage, and Earth Power. Finally, make sure to teach Ursaluna how to use Tackle, Ice Punch, and High Horsepower.

Dragonite, Hisuian Avalugg, and Rhyperior

Dragonite is the leading Pokémon in the Master Premier cup. Image via the Pokémon Company, remix by Dot Esports

The final team I want to highlight features one of the best Dragon-type Pokémon in Pokémon Go: Dragonite. You can never go wrong with Dragonite, using it as your starting Pokémon and swapping it out for Hisuian Avalugg. To cap out your team, use Rhyperior. However, be careful of Rhyperior’s many weaknesses, as it is as Ground and Rock-type Pokémon.

Dragonite needs to learn how to use Dragon Breath, Dragon Claw, and Superpower. For Hisuian Avalugg, make sure it knows how to use Powder Snow, Rock Slide, and Icy Wind. The last Pokémon, Rhyperior, should know how to use Mud Slap, Breaking Swipe, and Rock Wrecker.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more