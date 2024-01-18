Annihilape is one of the many highly anticipated Pokémon to join the Pokémon Go roster, and now you have a chance to add it to your team. When using it, like all Pokémon, it’s important to know the best moves to teach it before throwing it into combat.

There are a decent variety of attacks that you can teach Annihilape, and I can already tell it’s going to be one of the stronger Pokémon that you can expect to see used by several players. Annihilape’s unique typing as a Ghost and Fighting type make it a must-have, alongside its robust stats. Here’s what you need to know about the best moveset for Annihilape in Pokémon Go.

Annihilape’s best moveset in Pokémon Go

When it comes down to it, the best moves to teach Annihilape in Pokémon Go is the fast move Counter with the charged attacks Shadow Ball and Ice Punch.

As a Fighting and Ghost-type Pokémon, Annihilape is weak against Fairy, Flying, Ghost, and Psychic-type attacks. However, it is resistant against Normal, Fighting, Bug, Rock, and Poison-type attacks, making it difficult for certain Pokémon to gain an advantage against it in Pokémon Go. These resistances could make it good against Team Rocket leaders.

What makes Annihilape unique is that you can use it in nearly every Pokémon Go league. If you want to use it in the Great League? Fantastic, you can bring it over there. Do you want to use it in the Ultra or Master League? It works over there, too, and with the same moveset. Annihilape is one of the best Pokémon you can have in Pokémon Go, and you may want to have multiples of it because of how essential it will become when deciding what team you want to use. Although it will be used often in the standard Pokémon Go leagues, it might be tougher to use in the more niche categories, especially if Ghost or Fighting-type Pokémon are at a disadvantage.

Not only is Annihilape an excellent combatant because of its fast move, Counter, but Ice Punch and Shadow Ball turn it into a devastating Pokémon that pits it against some of the best in any of the leagues. Surprisingly, Annihilape has a higher stamina stat, giving it more health and the chance to survive far better than other Pokémon, with its attack and defense not falling too far behind. It will struggle against notable Ghost-type Pokémon such as Jellicent and Giratina, or notable Fairy-types like Tapu Fini and Togekiss.

Is Annihilape good in Pokémon Go?

I cannot recommend this Pokémon enough. Not only is it good because of its rounded stats, but the attacks that make it an optimal Pokémon in Pokémon Go are astounding choices, allowing it to freely use its charged moves regularly in battles, and it has a great fast move. You can never go wrong with Counter as a powerful Fighting-type move.

Because of Annihilape’s versatility, having several of these in your roster would be a good idea. You can use it in the Great, Ultra, or Master League, or you can pit it against Pokémon Go raids, although you might want to wait for it to battle against specific Pokémon that it can directly counter. You don’t want to pit Annihilape in a raid with a Pokémon that can use Fairy, Flying, Ghost, or Psychic-type moves.