Best moveset for Shadow Feraligatr in Pokémon Go

You have to consider the best moveset when using a particular Pokémon in Pokémon Go. Shadow Feraligatr is a Pokémon who can do real damage against an enemy team, but you want to optimize its attacks.

A Pokémon with fantastic stats might not get the attention it deserves if it has poor attacks that drag it down. Shadow Feraligatr is a Pokémon with a lot of potential in Pokémon Go, and you should expect to use it whenever participating in the Great or Ultra Leagues if you teach it its strongest attacks.

Best Shadow Feraligatr moveset in Pokémon Go

You need to catch a Shadow Totodile to get a Shadow Feraligatr. Image via Niantic

When using a Shadow Feraligatr, you have several attack choices. However, in Pokémon Go, you want to use a specific moveset every time. You want to teach your Shadow Feraligatr to use the fast move Shadow Claw and then the charged moves Hydro Cannon and Ice Beam. You need to track down a particular Water-type Team Rocket Grunt to catch a Shadow Totodile to evolve it into a Shadow Feraligatr.

Although Shadow Feraligatr is a Water-type Pokémon, it can stand out with the Shadow Claw fast move, a Ghost-type attack perfect for taking down Ghost and Psychic-type Pokémon. These are all of the fast move choices you can pick for Shadow Feraligatr.

Bite

Ice Fang

Shadow Claw

Waterfall

Water Gun

Unfortunately, these other fast move attacks fall short of Shadow Claw, and going with them gives you a subpar Shadow Feraligatr during any battle. Ice Fang can do the same damage as Shadow Claw, but it doesn’t provide the same amount of energy per turn, preventing Shadow Feraligatr from utilizing its charged moves. Water Gun is the only choice with the same energy generation as Shadow Claw, but it does half the damage.

Next, we have the charged move options. You don’t have as many choices for Shadow Feraligatr in this category, but your options are great. These are all the charged moves you can pick for Shadow Feraligatr.

Crunch

Hydro Cannon

Hydro Pump

Ice Beam

Of these choices, Hydro Cannon and Ice Beam are the best ones. They’re both low-energy moves, with Hydro Cannon requiring only 40 energy and Ice Beam requiring 55. Crunch also only needs 45 energy for you to use it, but it lacks damage, whereas Hydro Cannon does 80 to an opponent, and Ice Beam does 90. Hydro Pump is out of the question for Shadow Feraligatr in Pokémon Go because it requires 75 energy and does 130 damage. It takes too long for you to use it to be beneficial.

Is Shadow Feraligatr good in Pokémon Go?

Yes, Shadow Feraligatr is exceptionally good in Pokémon Go. It’s a powerful Pokémon you should expect to use against other players in the Great and Ultra Leagues. It might fare better in the Ultra League, but you can use multiples in both categories.

If you’re weighing the pros and cons of having a Shadow Feraligatr or the standard one, they’re both great options. You might want to use a standard Feraligatr if your team doesn’t have a bulky option, but if you already have a good defensive Pokémon, then the Shadow Feraligatr can bring more damage than a regular one. The main difference between a Shadow Pokémon and the standard one is that the Shadow Pokémon has 20 percent additional damage and 20 percent less defense. You can use this to your advantage if you use it as Pokémon to switch out with your starting choice.

