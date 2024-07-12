Best moveset for Necrozma in Pokémon Go

Necrozma is one of the many Legendary Pokémon you can encounter while playing the mobile game Pokémon Go. Like many Legendary encounters, after capturing Necrozma, you can add it to your collection, but you want to give it the strongest attacks to teach it the best moveset.

You don’t have too many options when selecting Necrozma’s moveset. The choices you have are limited but important. If you don’t teach it the correct options, there’s a good chance it won’t perform too well in combat, and you might not be able to take on the toughest challenges in Pokémon Go. We’ll break down what moves you need to teach Necrozma to get the most out of it and how to best use it while playing the mobile game.

Necrozma’s best moveset in Pokémon Go

Necrozma is a strong Legendary Pokémon, but its fusions are even stronger. Image via Niantic

When it comes to giving Necrozma the best moveset it can learn, you want to teach it the fast move Shadow Claw and the charged moves Dark Pulse and Future Sight. As a Psychic-type, Necrozma is weak against Bug, Dark, and Ghost-type attacks but is resistant against Psychic and Fighting-type moves in Pokémon Go. It’s making its debut during the Pokémon Go Fest 2024 event and is expected to reappear in future raids.

For the fast move, Necrozma can learn Metal Claw, Psycho Cut, or Shadow Claw. While Psycho Cut is typically a go-to option for many Psychic-types, Shadow Claw is a fantastic choice. Capable of being super effective against Ghost and Psychic-types, it makes Necrozma a counter to Pokémon it’s usually resistant to. Metal Claw is sometimes useful but it’s not a good fit for Necrozma, lacking the energy generation from Shadow Claw.

Now, for the charged moves, Necrozma has a few more selections to pick from. Here are all the charged moves Necrozma can learn in Pokémon Go.

Dark Pulse (Dark-type)

Future Sight (Psychic-type)

Iron Head (Steel-type)

Outrage (Dragon-type)

The strongest choices you can go with for Necromza are Future Sight and Dark Pulse. These attacks cover various Pokémon that Necrozma is expected to fight against in the Master League, especially as a formidable Legendary Pokémon. Unfortunately for trainers, Iron Head is not a suitable Steel-type attack. You’re better off avoiding it. While Outrage is a strong attack, dealing 110 damage for 60 energy, Future Sight and Dark Pulse are stronger. Although Future Sight does have a slightly higher energy requirement of 65, it does 125 damage, plus the same-type-attack-bonus Necrozma receives for being a Psychic-type.

Is Necrozma good in Pokémon Go?

Necrozma is a Legendary Pokémon you can expect to see in Pokémon Go‘s Master League. Due to its powerful stats, it’s not suitable for you to use in the Ultra League. Unfortunately for gamers, outside of the Master League, Necrozma has the most use in participating in five-star raid battles, in Mega Raids, or against Team Rocket.

Although Necrozma can do decently in the Master League, it’s not the strongest choice. Its fusion forms, Dusk Mane and Dawn Wings, are far superior.

