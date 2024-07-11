Pokémon Go Fest 2024: Global full event schedule

Pokémon Go Fest 2024: Global is split between two days, with half the event’s action happening on July 13 before concluding on July 14. Each day’s event happens between 10am and 6pm local time.

Recommended Videos

If you have purchased a ticket, you can access event-exclusive research, tasks, spawns, and experiences that others won’t. But knowing what happens each day is essential to planning your own unique experience.

Pokémon Go Fest 2024: Global day one full hourly schedule (July 13, 10am to 6pm local time)

It’s time to go. Photo via Niantic

Day one of Pokémon Go Fest 2024: Global mainly focuses on hourly rotations of different Pokémon in four separate habitats. This gives you two hours to capture certain Pokémon, including some that only spawn using incense. These habitats and the times live include:

Habitat rotation

Dawn Meadows (10am to 11am, 2pm to 3pm local time) Shining Day (11am to 12pm, 3pm to 4pm local time) Creeping Dusk (12pm to 1pm, 4pm to 5pm local time) Darkest Night (1pm to 2pm, 5pm to 6pm local time)

As usual, trainers have an increased chance of getting Shiny Pokémon, and you can also complete timed research to get Marshadow and a bunch of other goodies. Marshadow is only available on Saturday, so make sure to prioritize the tasks to unlock them. If you already own Marshadow from an in-person event, you’ll get Candy instead of a second encounter.

Trainers also have a chance to catch Pokémon via raids, including Necrozma, which makes its public debut. Ultra Beasts are also abundant, with a chance of getting all of them (apart from Stakataka and Blacephalon) as shiny.

Pokémon Go Fest 2024: Global day two schedule (July 14, 10am to 6pm local time)

Sunday is arrival day. Image via Niantic

Day two removes habitats entirely, so every Pokémon has a chance of spawning. Incense encounters like the Unown letters, Umbreon and Espeon with a scarf, Maractus, Corsola, Rockruff, and Vullby also can spawn outside their habitats but still need Incense to have them appear outside raids.

Day two also sees the debut of Necrozma’s two forms and the fusion mechanic, new tasks, research quests, and some minor tweaks. But all the basic content, including the Ultra Beast raids, is available like the day before. You can even get a Cosmog with unique research tasks and a choice between Solgaleo and Lunala if you have paid for the ticket.

Outside of this, it’s a pretty tame global event this time, with the main focus being on catching shiny Pokémon and getting every Ultra Beast. So take your time, enjoy yourself, and good luck during the weekend!

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy