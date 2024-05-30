How to fuse Necrozma and Lunala into Dawn Wings Necrozma in Pokémon Go

What do you get when you smash the physical embodiment of the moon with a creature known for devouring light? You can find out by fusing Necrozma and Lunala into Dawn Wings Necrozma in Pokémon Go.

Using a unique Pokémon Go fusion mechanic, you can combine Necrozma and Lunala into Dawn Wings Necrozma, a powerful amalgamation of Legendary Pokémon. But this kind of power comes at a cost, as you need to spend a significant number of resources to complete the fusion. So, if you want to tame the brute force of Dawn Wings Necrozma, here is a guide to fusion and separation.

How to get Dawn Wings Necrozma in Pokémon Go

Lunar power isn’t easy to obtain. Image via The Pokemon Company

Fusing Necrozma and Lunala into Dawn Wings Necrozma in Pokémon Go requires a significant amount of Lunar Fusion Energy, along with some Candy for Necrozma and Lunala.

1,000 Lunar Fusion Energy

30 Necrozma Candy

30 Cosmog Candy

By fusing Necrozma and Lunala, you create Dawn Wings Necrozma. This is a separate Pokémon with stats, moves, and other elements that are different from the two parts that made it—though Necrozma is in charge of the body according to the Pokédex.

Dawn Wings Necrozma and its counterpart Dusk Mane Necrozma cannot be transferred or traded in any capacity. This means you can’t send it to Professor Willow or Pokémon HOME. But you can reverse the fusion if you want to.

How to separate Dawn Wings Necrozma in Pokémon Go

If you want your Necrozma and Lunala back, you can split your Dawn Wings Necrozma at any time without needing to pay any additional resources.

From Dawn Wings Necrozma’s summary page, click the “Separate” button. The game shows you an image of your fusion and the two original Pokémon you used to make it, asking if you really want to complete the split. Once you click yes, you get a quick cutscene and then can access Necrozma and Lunala again.

You can easily get your Legendaries back. Screenshot via Niantic

Unfortunately, you do need to pay the cost again if you want to get another Dawn Wings Necrozma.

