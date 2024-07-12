All Necrozma counters and weaknesses in Pokémon Go

When taking on Legendary Pokémon in Pokémon Go, defeating them in five-star raids is the standard method. If you plan to challenge Necrozma, you’ll want to bring a few friends and ensure you know its counters and weaknesses.

You can research before challenging Necrozma to a battle in Pokémon Go. However, you must also ensure you have the correct team curated for this fight. The longer you can withstand Necrozma’s attacks and deal more damage against it, the better your chances of quickly defeating it. Legendary Pokémon are not easy to deal with in Pokémon Go, and you want to be prepared.

All Necrozma weaknesses in Pokémon Go

Focus on bringing Bug, Dark, and Ghost-type Pokémon against Necrozma. Image via The Pokemon Company, remix by Dot Esports

Necrozma is a Psychic-type Pokémon in Pokémon Go. It is weak against Bug, Dark, and Ghost-type attacks and resistant against Fighting and Psychic-type attacks. Although you can bring Pokémon that are resistant to Psychic-type Pokémon, Necrozma has a widespread moveset that makes it difficult to counter.

Necrozma has a strong series of stats, as well. It does have more attack power than defense, though. You want to bring durable Pokémon who can endure the many attacks Necrozma can unleash against you. These are the various attacks you can expect to use during your encounter.

Psycho Cut (Psychic-type)

Shadow Claw (Ghost-type)

Metal Claw (Steel-type)

Future Sight (Psychic-type)

Outrage (Dragon-type)

Iron Head (Steel-type)

Dark Pulse (Dark-type)

There are Dragon, Ghost, Psychic, and Steel-type attacks Necrozma can use against it, both as fast or charged moves. Your best option is to rely on using Dark-type Pokémon, as they have the best chance of being resistant to many of Necrozma’s attacks, namely the Dark, Ghost, and Psychic-type moves.

The best Pokémon counters to Necrozma in Pokémon Go

The best Pokémon you can bring to counter Necrozma will be Tyranitar, Darkrai, and Hydreigon.

Tyranitar is a strong Dark and Rock-type Pokémon that you can use in Pokémon Go. If you want to use a stronger version against Necrozma, I recommend setting aside some Mega Energy and unleashing that, bringing the full might of a Mega Tyranitar into the fight. The best moveset to give Tyranitar is the fast move Bite and the charged moves Brutal Swing and Crunch.

We have Darkrai, the Legendary Dark-type Pokémon, for the next recommendation. Unlike Tyranitar, Darkrai does not have a dual type. As a pure Dark-type, it is resistant to Dark, Ghost, and Psychic-type moves, making it the perfect adversary to face off against Necrozma. You can’t Mega Evolve this Pokémon, but as an older Legendary Pokémon, plenty of players should have it in their collection. The best moveset for Darkrai is the fast move Snarl and the charged moves Shadow Ball and Dark Pulse.

The final Pokémon I want to recommend for players against Necrozma is Hydreigon, a Dark and Dragon-type. Having similar resistances to Darkrai, Hydreigon is a formidable opponent for Necrozma, and can endure many of its attacks during the battle. It does have lower defense power, meaning it won’t be in the fight for too long, but it can deal plenty of damage. The best moveset to teach Hydreigon is the fast move Bite and the charged moves Brutal Swing and Dark Pulse.

You must still use a full team of six Pokémon when battling against Necrozma. There are several other good choices to fill out the rest of your Pokémon Go team.

Alakazam

Blacephalon

Dawn Wings Necrozma

Gholdengo

Incineroar

Mega Absol

Mega Gengar

Mega Gyarados

Mega Rayquaza

Shadow Mewtwo

Volcarona

Yveltal

After defeating Necrozma, you and your companions can catch it and add it to your collection. Unfortunately, with Necrozma launching during Pokémon Go Fest 2024, it has no Shiny version available.

