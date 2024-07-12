All Legendary Pokémon raids for Pokémon Go Fest 2024 Global

The time has come for the final Pokémon Go Fest event of 2024 with the Global event available to all players. During the Global festivities, there are going to be multiple raids popping off throughout the weekend, and many of them have rare Legendary Pokémon.

The Legendary Pokémon are going to be the highlight of the five-star raids during Pokémon Go Fest 2024 from July 13 to 14. For those interested in participating in these raids, bring plenty of friends with you to challenge these powerful opponents. None will be easy to deal with, and you won’t be able to challenge them alone.

Every exclusive Legendary Pokémon raid in Pokémon Go Fest 2024 Global

Ultra Beasts are being unleashed during Pokémon Go Fest 2024 Global. Image via Niantic

The primary Pokémon appearing throughout the Pokémon Go Fest 2024 Global event will be the many Ultra Beasts. These rare encounters have been a major highlight leading up to the Global event, and they’re all planning to appear for the first and second days. If you’ve been missing a particular Ultra Beast from your collection due to region restrictions, now is the perfect opportunity to try taking them on before they disappear and become region-locked once again. But Stakataka and Balcephalon will not make appearances. They’re the Ultra Beasts missing from this event.

On the second day of Pokémon Go Fest 2024 Global, two new Pokémon will debut in five-star raids: Dusk Mane Necrozma and Dawn Wings Necrozma. These two Pokémon exclusively appear in five-star raids throughout Sunday, July 14, which is the day all Pokémon Go players can participate in the event, regardless of whether they purchased a ticket.

Of the various Legendary encounters, Necrozma and its Dawn Wings and Dusk Mane forms are new. They appeared in previous Pokémon Go Fest events throughout the past few weeks, and now, they’ll debut for all players. Expect to bring plenty of friends to work together and bring them down.

Here’s a full breakdown of every Legendary Pokémon raid coming in the Pokémon Go Fest 2024 Global event.

Legendary Pokémon Raid Available dates Buzzwole July 13 and 14 Celesteela July 13 and 14 Dawn Wings Necrozma July 14 Dusk Mane Necrozma July 14 Guzzlord July 13 and 14 Kartana July 13 and 14 Necrozma July 13 and 14 Nihilego July 13 and 14 Pheromosa July 13 and 14 Xurkitree July 13 and 14

