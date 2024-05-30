Can Dusk Mane Necrozma and Dawn Wings Necrozma be Shiny in Pokémon Go?

Necrozma blasted into Pokémon Go on May 30 with 2024’s first Pokémon Go Fest, offering trainers a chance to catch it and many other legendary Pokémon first introduced in Pokémon Sun and Moon.

On top of Necrozma, two of its forms have also appeared, with Dusk Mane Necrozma and Dawn Wings Necrozma making their debut, alongside a new fusion mechanic into the base game that could lead to further fusions like White and Black Kyurem coming in the future.

With all these new Pokémon, a question has to be asked: Can Necroma’s forms be Shiny in Pokémon Go?

How to get Shiny Dusk Mane Necrozma and Dawn Wings Necrozma in Pokémon Go

Trainers, we’ve received reports of Ultra Wormholes appearing above Sendai. 🚨



Stay updated by tuning in to our live coverage of #PokemonGOFest2024!



📍: Sendai, Japan#PokemonGO pic.twitter.com/CXRI55aEoz — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) May 30, 2024

There’s currently no way to get Shiny Dusk Mane Necrozma or Dawn Wings Necrozma, with only base Necrozma having a Shiny form in Pokémon Go.

Since both Necrozma forms were added on May 30 as part of Pokémon Go Fest: Sendai, neither is available to be Shiny yet. Equally, Ultra Necrozma is nowhere to be seen, which makes us believe the forms might be added in the future when Shiny Cosmog and its evolution line also appear.

It’s all speculation at this point, but if you are attending Go Fest 2024 either in Sendai, Madrid, New York, or the July 13 to 14 Global event and want to collect every version of Necrozma in its Shiny form, you’ll sadly be disappointed.

For now, all we can do is wait for Niantic to announce the inclusion of the Shiny form later down the line. If we had to guess, we don’t expect to see it until at least 2025.

