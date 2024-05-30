Dusk Mane Necrozma Pokemon TCG art.
How to get Solar Fusion Energy for Dusk Mane Necrozma in Pokémon Go

Solar Energy on a legendary scale.
Legendary Pokémon require special treatment, and that’s what Niantic is giving Necrozma when it comes to its special fusion ability. So, if you want to combine your Necrozma and Solgaleo, here’s how Solar Fusion Energy comes into play. 

Solar Fusion Energy is an item in Pokémon Go that acts as a resource for fusing Necrozma with Solgaleo to make Dusk Mane Necrozma. This is the only way to obtain the light-devouring combination of Legendary Pokémon in Pokémon Go, and it isn’t an easy item to come by. Much like Mega Energy or Primal Energy, the way you obtain Solar Fusion Energy is very limited—and here’s exactly how to collect it. 

Every way to obtain Solar Fusion Energy in Pokémon Go

Solar Fusion Energy is obtainable through several methods in Pokémon Go, though the main way to collect it is through raid battles. If you want to fuse Necrozma and Solgaleo into Dusk Mane Necrozma, you will need a decent amount of the resource.  

Starting with Go Fest 2024’s various in-person events, Dusk Mane Necrozma will appear in five-star raids. Beating one of those raids during the event or in the future, you will be awarded Solar Fusion Energy just like you receive Mega Energy when finishing a Mega Raid. At the same time, Special Research is also available that lets players pick between Lunala and Solgaleo, which will net them Legendary Pokémon encounters and their respective Fusion Energy.

Once we reach Go Fest 2024: Global on July 11 and 12, players around the world will have access to Dusk Mane Necrozma raids and more Special Research for ticketed players that will offer more Solar Fusion Energy.

