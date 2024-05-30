Can Necrozma be Shiny in Pokémon Go?

Necrozma is Pokémon Go Fest 2024’s headliner, which means you can finally catch every Ultra Beast—and unlock Necrozma’s true potential. But how does Shiny Necrozma fit into the equation?

As of Go Fest 2024: Sendai, Necrozma is officially available in Pokémon Go. It’s the final Ultra Beast released in the game, though it is classified as a Legendary Pokémon instead of a UB, and has unique mechanics tied to Solgaleo and Lunala involving fusion. You can only encounter the Prism Pokémon in five-star raids at specific times, which also means you might be limited when hunting for a Shi​​ny Necrozma.

Can you get Shiny Necrozma in Pokémon Go?

Embrace the lack of light with this Shiny. Image via Niantic

Shiny Necrozma is available in Pokémon Go as of May 30 during Go Fest 2024: Sendai and will be globally available by the end of the Go Fest 2024 season.

Following on the heels of Blacephalon and Stakataka being added to Pokémon Go, Necrozma made its debut in five-star raids during Go Fest 2024: Sendai. This is the only way to catch a Necrozma and Shiny Necrozma is obtainable if you get lucky when battling one, as Pokémon Go’s Shiny odds work in mysterious ways.

According to some players, Necrozma might still be Shiny-locked when playing via Remote Raids, and it’s still unconfirmed ahead of the Pokémon’s global release at Go Fest 2024: Global on July 13 to 14. We also still don’t have confirmation on how Shiny variants will be decided for Dusk Mane Necrozma and Dawn Wings Necrozma will work via the fusion mechanic.

