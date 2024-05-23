Blacephalon standing on a rail against the night sky.
Image via The Pokemon Company
Category:
Pokémon

Can Blacephalon be Shiny in Pokémon Go?

UB Burst is ready to put on a show.
Cale Michael
Cale Michael
|
Published: May 23, 2024 05:34 am

Rare Pokémon aren’t hard to come by in Pokémon Go if you time things right, though some, like Ultra Beasts, appear less frequently than others. So when a creature like Blacephalon decides to drop from a wormhole, you might be wondering if you can catch a Shiny. 



Shiny Ultra Beasts are among the rarest Pokémon in the franchise, and they are even harder to encounter in Pokémon Go due to how Shiny odds work. Blacephalon is one such example because it has limited availability when it does appear in the game, meaning only certain players have a chance to catch one. But if you want to try and Shiny hunt the Fireworks Pokémon, here’s everything you need to know. 

Can you get Shiny Blacephalon in Pokémon Go?

Blacephalon Pokemon TCG art.
You can have a ball… just be careful. Image via The Pokemon Company

Blacephalon is one of the few Legendary-adjacent Pokémon that Niantic put into the game with its Shiny right away. It first appeared in Pokémon Go on May 23 as part of the Ultra Space Wonders event with its Shiny available

While Ultra Beasts aren’t technically Legendary or Mythical Pokémon, they are about as rare as them in Pokémon Go. Blacephalon, just like most other Ultra Beasts only appears through five-star raids featuring Ultra Wormholes—and only at limited times, typically during events. It also only spawns in the Western Hemisphere, while Stakataka is Eastern Hemisphere-exclusive. 

With the potential this Fire/Ghost-type has as an offensive force, those limitations will require some players to search for specific Remote Raid invites, just like with Celesteela. But at least you can catch a Shiny Blacephalon.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
Author
Cale Michael
Lead Staff Writer for Dota 2, the FGC, Pokémon, Yu-Gi-Oh!, and more who has been writing for Dot Esports since 2018. Graduated with a degree in Journalism from Oklahoma Christian University and also previously covered the NBA. You can usually find him writing, reading, or watching an FGC tournament.