Naganadel, Stakataka, and Blacephalon appearing from an Ultra Wormhole.
All Pokémon Go Ultra Space Wonders Timed Research tasks and rewards

This event is going to be an otherworldly blast.
Pokémon Go’s Ultra Space Wonders event is focused on several rare Pokémon, including three Ultra Beasts appearing for the first time. So not only can you encounter new, rare Pokémon for the first time but you can also complete exclusive Timed, Special, and Field Research

Running from May 23 to 28 at 8pm local time, the Pokémon Go Ultra Space Wonders event marks the unofficial end of the World of Wonders season of content—which officially ends on June 1. And this event is taking the season out with a bang by introducing Naganadel, Stakataka, and Blacephalon to the game along with boosted spawns for plenty of other rare Pokémon. If you plan on tangling with the different Ultra Beasts and trying to complete every piece of free and paid research available, here is an overview of the tasks and rewards you’ll have access to. 

Pokémon Go Ultra Space Wonders Research guide: All tasks, rewards, and more

Mareanie listed around other Pokemon Go items.
Look out for spikes during this event. Image via Niantic

The main pull for the Ultra Space Wonders event is the Timed Research that shares that same name, which will run you $5 or your local currency equivalent for the Research Ticket. It will feature more encounters with Mareanie, which is appearing as a Shiny for the first time in this event, bonus items, and an exclusive Naganadel Wings item for your avatar. 

The final page of the seasonal World of Wonders Special Research is also going to be available to complete, which will net you 100 Poipole Candy and some other goodies as you close it out—which needs to be done before it ends on June 1. 

All Pokémon Go Ultra Space Wonders Timed Research tasks and rewards

  • Catch five Poison-type Pokémon
    • Mareanie encounter
  • Earn 2,000 Stardust
    • 10 Revives
  • Catch 10 Poison-type Pokémon
    • Mareanie encounter
  • Earn 4,000 Stardust
    • 10 Hyper Potions
  • Catch 15 Poison-type Pokémon
    • Mareanie encounter
  • Earn 6,000 Stardust
    • 15 Poké Balls
  • Catch 20 Poison-type Pokémon
    • Mareanie encounter
  • Earn 8,000 Stardust
    • 15 Great Balls
  • Catch 25 Poison-type Pokémon
    • Mareanie encounter
  • Earn 10,000 Stardust
    • 15 Ultra Balls
  • Catch 30 Poison-type Pokémon
    • Mareanie encounter
  • Win a Raid
    • One Lucky Egg

Total rewards: Four Premium Battle Passes, a Mareanie encounter, and Naganadel Wings avatar item

All Pokémon Go Ultra Space Wonders: Taken Over Field Research tasks and rewards

Field Research tasksField Research rewards
Catch 10 PokémonNidoran♂ encounter 
Nidoran♀ encounter
Power up 10 PokémonMareanie encounter
Win three RaidsJangmo-o encounter
