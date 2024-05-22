All Blacephalon weaknesses and best counters in Pokémon Go

Blacephalon is making its Pokémon Go debut, appearing for a brief time in five-star raids. To ensure you can add this Pokémon to your collection, it helps to know every Blacephalon weakness and the best Pokémon to counter it.

Knowing these details can help you prepare your team accordingly, giving you the best chance at victory. But it also helps to bring a few friends with you to take down Blacephalon when challenging one in a five-star raid. These encounters won’t be easy, so expect to track down this creature with other Pokémon Go players while you can.

All Blacephalon weaknesses in Pokémon Go

Learning the weaknesses can become a strength for any trainer. Image via Niantic

Blacephalon is a Fire and Ghost-type Pokémon. It will be weak against Dark, Ghost, Ground, Rock, and Water-type attacks but resistant against Bug, Fairy, Fighting, Fire, Grass, Ice, Normal, Poison, and Steel-type attacks.

When preparing for a five-star raid, it helps to know every move Blacephalon can use against you, ensuring your team won’t receive a hit from a super-effective attack. These are all the moves Blacephalon knows in Pokémon Go.

Astonish (Ghost-type)

Incinerate (Fire-type)

Mystical Fire (Fire-type)

Overheat (Fire-type)

Shadow Ball (Ghost-type)

Since Blacephalon only uses Fire and Ghost-type attacks, it’s in your best interest to focus on a team of Dark, Rock, and Water-type Pokémon. They should all resist these attacks, making it difficult for Blacephalon to overpower your team.

The best Pokémon counters to Blacephalon in Pokémon Go

Don’t be afraid to try out this Legendary Pokémon. Image via The Pokemon Company, remix by Dot Esports

When it comes to creating the optimal team to take down Blacephalon, Kyogre, Tyranitar, and Garchomp are some of the best Pokémon you can use against it in Pokémon Go.

Kyogre is a Legendary Water-type Pokémon and easily one of the strongest Water-types you can use in Pokémon Go. It has a hefty amount of attack power and a variety of attacks it can use against Blacephalon. If you can, the Primal Kyogre version is the best one to use as it has the best attacks and stats, but not every player may have access to it. The best moveset to give Kyogre for this fight is Waterfall, Origin Pulse, and Surf.

Next, you can use Tyranitar, a Dark and Rock-type Pokémon. As a Dark and Rock-type Pokémon, it should resist every attack Blacephalon uses, making it the perfect choice for this Pokémon Go five-star encounter. Using a Mega Tyranitar for this encounter would be a good choice for anyone who can do so. Tyranitar’s best moveset against Blacephalon includes Bite, Brutal Swing, and Stone Edge.

The last Pokémon I highly recommend is Garchomp, the Dragon and Ground-type Pokémon. Although it’s only resistant to Fire-type moves, it’s still an excellent choice to use in this encounter, with a variety of Ground-type attacks it can use to do a large amount of damage to Blacephalon in a short amount of time. The best moveset to teach it is Mud Shot, Earth Power, and Earthquake, but you might do better using a Garchomp with Dragon Tail.

Although these three Pokémon are some of the best choices to use against Blacephalon in Pokémon Go, you need a full team of six to take with you. Before heading into this battle, you can use these other choices to complete your roster.

Banette

Blastoise

Chandelure

Diance

Gengar

Groudon

Gyarados

Mewtwo

Rampardos

Rayquaza

Rhyperior

Swampert

After defeating Blacephalon, you can catch it at the end of the Pokémon Go five-star raid. Unfortunately for Shiny hunters, though, it does not have a chance to appear in its Shiny form during its debut.

