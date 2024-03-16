Best Primal Kyogre moveset in Pokémon Go

Primal Kyogre is a rare Pokémon that occasionally appears in Pokémon Go, and you don’t have long to hunt it down. When you do catch it, the next step is figuring out which moveset to teach it so you can optimize it for raids and fighting Team Rocket.

Because of Primal Kyogre’s impressive strength, it’s an ideal fit for nearly any raid encounter. Its best attacks are similar to Kyogre’s; if you already have a suitable Kyogre in Pokémon Go, its moveset will be good for Primal Kyogre and you shouldn’t have to change much at all.

Primal Kyogre’s best moveset in Pokémon Go

Primal Kyogre is easily one of the best Pokémon in Pokémon Go. Image via Niantic and the Pokémon Company

When selecting Primal Kyogre‘s moves, make sure to teach it Waterfall for its fast move and Surf and Origin Pulse for its charged moves. This makes Primal Kyogre a powerful Water-type Pokémon, but it’s limited to only using Water-type moves. Despite this niche, it’s tough for opponent’s to outclass Primal Kyogre’s raw strength and defense.

The only fast move Primal Kyogre can learn to use is Waterfall, so you won’t have to spend too much time worrying about which one to use. This is the same as for Shadow Kyogre, captured by Giovanni.

There are a few more choices when it comes to picking Primal Kyogre’s charged moves, though. Although Surf and Origin Pulse are the best options, you can also consider Blizzard, Hydro Pump, and Thunder.

Of those choices, swapping out Blizzard or Thunder for Surf isn’t a bad idea, but only because they have different types and pull Primal Kyogre away from being an exclusive Water-type fighter. Between the two, I’d recommend Thunder over Blizzard. Thunder deals 100 damage for 60 energy, whereas Blizzard deals 140 damage for 75 energy. You can expect to use Thunder far more often during a battle in Pokémon Go.

Is Primal Kyogre good in Pokémon Go?

Primal Kyogre is one of the strongest Pokémon you can get in Pokémon Go. It’s a powerful legendary Pokémon on the scale of other Mega Pokémon. Because of its sheer strength, don’t expect to see Primal Kyogre in the Battle League, where you can use it against other players. Instead, it’s purely a Pokémon you use in raids and when battling Team Rocket.

Despite only being used in these scenarios, Primal Kyogre is a favorite. It’s a powerful upgrade over the standard Kyogre, meaning it can decimate any Fire, Ground, or Rock-type Pokémon, as they’re weak to Water-type moves. I can’t recommend it enough.

