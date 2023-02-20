With the start of Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn, Groudon and Kyogre have both received a new transformation, with the Gen III Legendaries now able to access Primal Reversion. Primal Groudon and Primal Kyogre are powerful and hard to catch, but it is possible for any player to get them in Pokémon Go.

While Primal Groudon and Primal Kyogre initially were locked to an in-person encounter at Go Tour: Hoenn – Las Vegas on Feb. 18 and 19, they will become permanent fixtures of the game globally on Feb. 25 once that event also goes global.

From there, Primal Raids will rotate in and out of being available at various points. That is not the only way to access Primal Reversion though.

Here are all of the ways you can get Primal Groudon and Primal Kyogre in Pokémon Go.

How to get Primal Groudon and Primal Kyogre in Pokémon Go

Primal Groudon and Primal Kyogre will only appear as raid bosses in Primal Raids, a new type of high-level raid introduced during Go Tour: Hoenn in a similar way to Mega Raids.

A Primal Raid is a special classification of Raid Battle that appears during a set rotation. It will have a distinct appearance in the overworld and can only contain Primal Pokémon. That means only Primal Groudon and Primal Kyogre since they are the only two Pokémon who fit that description.

If you defeat and catch them in a Primal Raid, at least during Go Tour: Hoenn, this is the only way to get a Primal Groudon that knows the Charged Attack Precipice Blade or a Primal Kyogre that knows the Charged Attack Origin Pulse. Just be aware, these raids are extremely difficult if you don’t have enough players or go in unprepared.

The other method to get a Primal Groudon or Primal Kyogre is through the use of Primal Energy—a new mechanic just like Mega Energy but specifically for Primal Reversion.

If you already have a Groudon or Kyogre, you can unlock the ability to use Primal Reversion with them by using 400 Primal Energy. After that, the Primal Energy cost will be much lower and decrease the more you use the feature, just like with Mega Evolution.