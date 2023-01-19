How to get Primal Energy in Pokémon Go

At least you don't have to go to the center of the world this time.

The next new mechanic is here for Pokémon Go, with Primal Reversion making an appearance to introduce Primal Groudon and Primal Kyogre. And here is how you can collect Primal Energy to unlock these ancient forces.

First introduced in Pokémon Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire, Primal Reversion acts as a transformation for Groudon and Kyogre. Much like Mega Evolution, Primal Pokémon take on a new appearance, gain new abilities, and otherwise improve their performance in battle.

And for Pokémon Go specifically, Primal Reversion acts very similarly to Mega Evolution in that it requires players to collect Primal Energy in order to activate the transformation. It also has a similar cost, cooldown, and level system to Mega Evolutions—so keep that in mind when using it.

So as you look to add Primal Groudon and Primal Kyogre to your team, here is how you can go about collecting Primal Energy in Pokémon Go starting with Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn – Las Vegas on Feb. 18 and 19.

How to collect Primal Energy for Primal Groudon and Primal Kyogre in Pokémon Go

Just like with Mega Energy, there are two ways players can earn Primal Energy in Pokémon Go.

The most reliable way to collect Primal Energy is by defeating Primal Groudon and Primal Kyogre in Raid Battles. Much like Mega Raids, Primal Raids will be their own classification outside the five-star raid system Niantic typically uses. Work together with other players to topple these supped-up Legendary Pokémon and collect enough Primal Energy to add them to your team.

In addition to raids, you can also get Primal Energy by completing specific research tasks. These research tasks will likely be few and far between outside of events that feature Primal Groudon and Primal Kyogre, so make sure to complete them when they do become available. This will be the easiest way to earn Primal Energy if you don’t have a team ready to take on the Primal Legends in raids.

There will likely be other methods to earn Primal Energy in the future, but these are the two that are being introduced alongside the Primal Reversion mechanic.

How to quickly get Primal Energy in Pokémon Go

If you want to quickly rack up Primal Energy in Pokémon Go you will need to pay attention to the event schedule.

Unless Niantic adds a new way to farm this special energy, your best bet to stockpile enough Primal Energy to transform your Groudon or Kyogre multiple times without worrying about using it up is completing all of the research that offers Primal Energy as a reward and participating in as many Primal Raids as possible.

There isn’t a gimmick Pokémon Go players can use to earn more outside of these methods unfortunately, so try to take advantage of them when they do arise.