Should you go Gardevoir or Gallade in Pokémon Go?

Usually, when you evolve a Pokémon in Pokémon Go or any of those games, there’s a clear line of how a Pokémon evolves. However, every so often, you’ll have to choose between two. Ralts has this issue where you must pick between Gardevoir or Gallade.

Recommended Videos

Part of this comes down to what type of Ralts you catch. However, it can be a complicated question if you’re trying to figure out if you should devote your Ralts Candy to evolving and powering up a Gardevoir or a Gallade. Both Pokémon have unique stats, movesets, and ways to use them in the mobile game. It all depends on what you need and how you like to play. Here’s what you need to know about choosing Gardevoir or Gallade when playing Pokémon Go.

Is Gallade or Gardevoir better in Pokémon Go?

It can come down to the Ralts you catch, and its stats. Image via the Pokemon Company, remix by Dot Esports.

If you have to choose between the two, Gallade slightly races ahead of Gardevoir, but Gardevoir is a good Fairy-type Pokémon that you can use to counter Dragon-types.

The problem you may encounter when attempting to evolve a Kirlia, Ralts’ second form, is you can only evolve a male Kirlia into Gallade. The female Kirlia will always evolve into a Gardevoir, and the male will always become a Gallade. Although it might take some time to track down, if you can hold on to your Ralts Candy to reserve it to power up a Gallade, you’ll appreciate yourself in the future, especially if you plan to use Gallade in Pokémon Go regularly.

Still, while Gallade is our recommended choice, Gardevoir is better in other instances, and having at least one of these Pokémon in your collection is the ideal scenario. Here’s a full break down of what makes these two Pokémon unique from each other in Pokémon Go.

All Gallade stats in Pokémon Go

Gallade can be one of the more impressive Fighting-type Pokémon in the Great and Ultra Leagues. Image via the Pokémon Company, remix by Dot Esports.

Gallade is a Fighting and Psychic-type Pokémon, making it weak against Fairy, Flying, and Ghost-type attacks, but resistant to Fighting and Rock-type moves. The best moveset you can give it is the fast move Psycho Cut and the charged moves Leaf Blade and Close Combat. It has a higher attack than it deserves, with 237 attack power, 195 defense, and 169 stamina. It doesn’t have much health, however, and you’ll have to be careful with it against other players.

Gallade is an aggressive Pokémon, and you can lean into that aggression by having a Shadow Gallade. You’ll need to catch a Shadow Ralts and evolve it, but if you can do this, that’s easily the best form of Gallade, especially in the Great and Ultra Leagues. These are the encounters where Gallade can lay down heavy pressure against an opponent, and we highly recommend it.

However, you want to avoid using the standard Gallade in raids. This is where it does dip, and you’re better off using other Fighting or Psychic-type Pokémon. However, if you use Mega Gallade, things change. Mega Gallade is a mighty Pokémon and the ideal way to use this Pokémon when competing in Pokémon Go‘s five-star encounters.

All Gardevoir stats in Pokémon Go

Gardevoir has more defensive stats than Gallade, making it a bulkier choice. Image via the Pokémon Company, remix by Dot Esports

Gardevoir is a Fairy and Psychic-type Pokémon. It is weak against Ghost, Poison, and Steel-type moves, but resistant against Psychic, Dragon, and Fighting-type attacks. It’s exceptionally proficient at countering Dragon-type Pokémon, making it an ideal choice to take into the Master League. The best moveset you can teach is the fast move Charm and the charged moves Synchronoise and Triple Axel. It has the same stats as Gallade but relies more on defensive power, which means you want to avoid using the Shadow version of Gardevoir, as it won’t add too much to its attack power.

You’ll want to specialize in Gardevoir and keep it in the Master League. Power it up as high as possible and try to get the best stats you can. Similar to Gallade, Gardevoir does have a Mega Evolution. With Mega Gardevoir, you get a powerful Fairy-type Pokémon perfect for taking out Dragon-type five-star encounters in Pokémon Go. However, because of its limited moves and the fact that you must specialize in it, Gallade is the better option.

There’s more flexibility when it comes down to Gallade, especially as a Fighting-type Pokémon. We’ll always recommend Gallade over Gardevoir, but this would be the best outcome if you can try to get a strong one of each in your collection while playing Pokémon Go. Try to prioritize Gallade between the two.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy