Mega Gardevoir and Shiny Tapu Lele headline Pokémon Go’s Valentine’s Day extravaganza

Pokémon Go is bringing the heat for a lovely holiday, putting together some charming content like the introduction of Mega Gardevoir for the annual Valentine’s Day event.

This event will put a focus on Pokémon involving the color pink, flowers, and various forms of love—such as Nidoran, Volbeat, Illumise, Alomomola, and more. This will include the first appearance of Shiny Frillish, Shiny Tapu Lele, and the ability to Form Change Natural Form Furfrou to Heart Trim Furfrou at any point during the event from Feb. 8 to 14.

This will also include a number of Pokémon appearing outside of their normal boundaries like Flabébé, which will appear in its various colors in these regions:

Red Flower Flabébé: Europe, the Middle East, and Africa

Blue Flower Flabébé: Asia-Pacific region

Yellow Flower Flabébé: The Americas

White Flower Flabébé and Orange Flower Flabébé: All regions during the event

Mega Gardevoir is making its Pokémon Go debut as part of this event while both Gardevoir and Gallade get their own feature outside of raids too. Evolving a Kirlia into a Gallade or Gardevoir during the event will result in the evolved Pokémon knowing the Charged Attack Synchronoise—and if you catch either during a raid, they will know the featured attack as well.

On top of all of those featured encounters, a Timed Research: Lovely Wishes set will be live with a split path allowing players to get extra XP for catching Pokémon, extra Candy for catching Pokémon, or increases the duration of their Daily Adventure Incense. A set of Frillish avatar outfits will be available too.

Image via Niantic

A special Global Valentine’s Challenge will also run from Feb. 7 to 14, with Niantic tasking players around the world to work together in order to unlock a number of additional bonuses that will remain active for the remainder of the event once achieved. Here is the full list of those bonuses.

Global Challenge Goal: Send 100,000,000 Gifts Global Challenge Bonus: Triple Transfer Candy for the remainder of the event Global Challenge Bonus: Double Transfer Candy XL for Trainers level 31 and up for the remainder of the event



Alongside the event, a set of Limited Field Research will be live on Feb. 11 for Luvdisc. This will feature plenty of encounters with other Valentine’s Day Pokémon and an increased chance of encountering Shiny Luvdisc.