10 most expensive cards in Pokémon TCG Battle Partners

Trainer’s Pokémon are finally returning to the TCG, and Japan, as usual, is at the front of the queue with the new Battle Partners set. With the price jump in Pokémon recently, there are some big hits to chase—and we’re here to tell you the most sought-after.

Battle Partners features 12 art rares, 11 secret rares, six secret art rares, and three ultra rares, which include eye-catching cards featuring N, Iono, Lillie, and Hop alongside their partner Pokémon Zoroark, Bellibolt, Lillie, and Zacian.

A new set means new chase cards to hunt for, and we’ve analyzed the data to identify the 10 most expensive cards in Battle Partners. As this set has just been released in Japan, we’ll update this article with the latest prices as regularly as possible.

Most valuable Pokémon cards in Battle Partners

Battle Partners was released in Japan on Jan. 24, so it’s still early days for the set, but we already have a full set list of everything included.

To gather the prices referenced in this article, we directly assessed many platforms, including eBay, Collectr, and Japanese online stores. We’ll add other platforms to provide a more accurate range when more data becomes available.

As new cards settle into the market, prices will go up and down, so keeping close tabs on the market before splashing out is worth it. The Battle Partners set has arrived at the peak of a surge of interest in the Pokémon TCG, following on from the likes of Prismatic Evolutions and Surging Sparks, so the secondary market is currently a free-for-all.

It’s also worth remembering that the majority of these cards will be coming to English in March with the Journey Together set, although some AR’s and SAR’s may be pulled to be used as promos—we already know that N’s Zorua and N’s Reshiram are promos in the Elite Trainer Box and Enhanced Booster Box.

Without further ado, here’s a countdown of the most expensive cards in Pokémon TCG Battle Partners.

10) Lillie’s Ribombee (105/100)

Cute. Image via The Pokemon Company

Card Number Type Selling for Lillie’s Ribombee 105/100 AR $45-$60

Lillie’s Pokémon are certainly among the best chase cards in Battle Partners, and Ribombee has enough to take a spot on the list. Japanese booster boxes guarantee three ARs a box, however, so don’t be surprised if the price starts to plummet.

9) N’s Reshiram (109/100)

Flying high. Image via The Pokemon Company

Card Number Type Selling for N’s Reshiram 109/100 AR $50-$65

N’s Reshiram was first revealed at the World Championship last year and is coming to English as a promo in the Enhanced Booster Boxes. The stunning card is definitely one of the best ARs in the set, though the price could still fall.

8) N’s Zoroark (131/100)

You are gold. Image via The Pokemon Company

Card Number Type Selling for N’s Zoroark 131/100 UR $60-80

All of N’s cards are high in demand and N’s Zoroark is one of three ultra-rare cards in the set, taking a position as the second-most expensive of the trio. Unlike secret rares and art rares, ultra rares are not guaranteed in a Japanese Booster Box, so the chase for them can be challenging.

7) Iris’ Fighting Spirit (121/100)

Fight on. Image via The Pokemon Company

Card Number Type Selling for Iris’ Fighting Spirit 121/100 AR $70-80

Every set has a Trainer chase, and Iris’ Fighting Spirit takes that crown in Battle Partners, which isn’t surprising as there’s a lot more going on in the card than in Ruffian and Brock’s Scouting, increasing the desire to pull Iris instead.

6) Lillie’s Clefairy ex (115/100)

Standing strong. Image via The Pokemon Company

Card Number Type Selling for Lillie’s Clefairy ex 115/100 SR $80-$100

The general rule of thumb for Battle Partners is that if you pull Lillie’s Clefairy, you’ve got a great card. The set has several variants, and the secret rare stands strong with an eye-catching design, with Clefairy waving right at you in front of a silhouette of Lillie.

5) Hop’s Zacian ex (128/100)

A beauty. Image via The Pokemon Company

Card Number Type Selling for Hop’s Zacian ex 128/100 SAR $80-$100

The Secret Art Rares in Battle Partners are all desirable, but Hop’s Zacian is near the top of the list, only falling behind a few cards in terms of value. The artwork is stunning, featuring Hop sitting alongside the legendary beast from Sword & Shield.

4) Iono’s Bellibolt ex (130/100)

Ribbit. Image via The Pokemon Company

Card Number Type Selling for Iono’s Bellibolt ex 130/100 UR $120-$150

The Ultra Rare Iono’s Bellibolt ex boasts the claim of being the most expensive UR in Battle Partners, coming in ahead of N’s Zoroark ex and Spike Energy. The artwork is very similar to the SR, though Iono has more prominence on the card, and, of course, the background is all gold.

3) N’s Zoroark ex (127/100)

Menacing. Image via The Pokemon Company

Card Number Type Selling for N’s Zoroark ex 127/100 SAR $150-200

N’s Zoroark ex has a stunning SAR in Battle Partners, showcasing N alongside Zoroark in a menacing fashion. The ex lettering really pops in this art style, making it even more eye-catching, and it stands as one of the best cards available.

2) Iono’s Bellibolt ex (125/100)

Big hugs. Image via The Pokemon Company

Card Number Type Selling for Iono’s Bellibolt ex 125/100 SAR $300-$400

The SAR for Iono’s Bellibolt ex currently stands as the second-most expensive card in Battle Partners, which isn’t surprising due to the popularity of the Paldea Gym Leader. With a brainless Bellibolt staring off the card and Iono showing her love for the silly frog, it’s easy to see why this card is desirable.

1) Lillie’s Clefairy ex (126/100)

Top spot. Image via The Pokemon Company

Card Number Type Selling for Lillie’s Clefairy ex 126/100 SAR $500-$600

To no one’s surprise, the SAR for Lillie’s Clefairy ex is the biggest chase card in the set and commands a staggering price tag. Though it’s still early days, and the price may decrease, it clearly indicates the card everyone will be hunting for when Journey Together releases in March.

