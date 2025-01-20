Pokémon TCG Journey Together cards are appearing in the wild 2 months before release

A lucky Pokémon collector was surprised when a booster pack they opened contained cards from a set that is still two months from releasing—providing hits they could never have dreamed of.

The Pokémon TCG has recently seen a surge in popularity, with Prismatic Evolutions selling like hotcakes and Costco stores in the United States turning into a Royal Rumble as people scramble for the 151 Blooming Waters Collection Box.

It now appears that one of those 151 boxes featured hits of a different kind. A collector on Reddit posted images of three cards from the upcoming Journey Together set, providing the first look at these cards in English.

The three cards, Hop’s Cramorant, Lillie’s Pearl, and Cincinno, may not have been huge hits from the Journey Together set, but considering it isn’t due to release until March 28, the appearance has understandably caused a buzz.

Others in the comments quickly speculated that there may be more error 151 packs containing Journey Together cards, which seems plausible. Others said this was an indication of Pokémon ramping up production due to the increased demand.

Although the appearance of these cards is definitely an indication of quality control standards having slipped, the upside is that it appears Pokémon is getting ready to print shedloads of Journey Together and other sets to meet demand—something they announced they would do following stock issues for Prismatic Evolutions.

The Pokémon bubble is certainly expanding in 2025 and will likely continue to do so, with a new Team Rocket set due to release later this year, as well as the release of Legends Z-A, so expect there to be plenty of competition for new products.

Hopefully, the increased printing will counteract scalpers and combat the sky-high prices in the secondary market that are pricing collectors out of the latest sets and hit cards.

