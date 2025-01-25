The best moveset for Gallade in Pokémon Go

Gallade is a robust Pokémon to add to your team in Pokémon Go, but it can be a complicated choice. Not only do you want to place it alongside the best Pokémon, but you also want to make sure it learns the best moveset to deal with the most damage.

There’s always a balance when it comes to knowing if a Pokémon is good, and it boils down to their moveset and stats. They need both of them to create a balance. If a Pokémon has good stats and not a good moveset, it could suffer, and the same goes if it has incredible attacks but subpar attack and defense stats that don’t back it up. Thankfully, Gallade has decent stats, and it all comes down to what moves it should use. Here’s what you need to know about the best moveset to teach Gallade in Pokémon Go.

Gallade’s best moveset in Pokémon Go

You need to make sure the Kirlia you catch is male to evolve it into a Gallade. Image via the Pokémon Company, remix by Dot Esports

Gallade is a Fighting and Psychic-type Pokémon. You can evolve it from a Kirlia, so long as it’s male. If you have a female Kirlia, it can only evolve into a Gardevoir. As a Fighting and Psychic type, Gallade is weak against Fairy, Flying, and Ghost-type moves, but is resistant against Fighting and Rock type. It’s not resistant to too many attacks, making it more of an offensive Pokémon. The best moveset you can give Gallade in Pokémon Go is the fast move Psycho Cut and the charged moves Close Combat and Leaf Blade. The same goes for the Mega Gallade evolution, if you plan to use it.

Attack Name Attack Type Damage Type Damage Energy Psycho Cut Fast Move Psychic type 4 7 Close Combat Charged Move Fighting type 105 100 Leaf Blade Charged Move Grass type 70 33

Psycho Cut is the best choice for your fast move. While it might not do much damage, it’s a quick move that generates a good amount of energy for its charged moves. Your alternative options are Low Kick, Confusion, and Charm. Although giving Gallade Charm, a Fairy-type move, might seem like a good idea, it won’t have the same kick as it would if you were to provide it with Gardevoir, a Fairy and Psychic-type Pokémon.

The same goes for Low Kick and Confusion. Both of those attacks are strong choices, but Low Kick only deals five damage and generates five energy, making it a lesser choice than Psycho Cut. Confusion is a powerful Psychic-type attack that does 19 damage and generates 14 energy, but it’s a much slower move, and you don’t get as much energy compared to Psycho Cut, which is the real downside.

Moving on to Charged Moves, Gallade has four choices to pick from. Of those choices, Leaf Blade and Close Combat are the best options. Although Leaf Blade is a Grass-type attack, it’s a great attack that is an excellent choice to use in Pokémon Go raids and the Battle League, especially coupled with Close Combat, which is a decisive Fighting-type move.

Unfortunately, while the alternatives are pretty decent, they are not the choices you want. Synchronoise is the special attack Gallade and Gardevoir can learn, but Gardevoir should use it more than it is for Gallade. The same goes for Psychic. Both attacks are good Psychic-type moves, but Gallade can benefit from attacks other than the Psychic-type ones, especially when its fast move can do Psychic-type damage.

Is Gallade good in Pokémon Go?

While Gallade has excellent stats, with 237 attack power, 195 defense, and 169 stamina, you primarily want to use it in the Battle League. There are more formidable Fighting and Psychic-type Pokémon that you could use in Pokémon Go raids, which you might want to lean on if you need them to specialize in combat. Gallade has too much flexibility, perfect for the Great and Ultra Leagues, but it lacks the meaningful power you need to use in five-star raids.

You might consider using Gallade for raids if you bring out Mega Gallade. The Mega Evolution for this Pokémon kicks up many of the stats, making it one of the better attackers in the Pokémon Go. However, outside of Mega Gallade, you’re better off not using the standard version in five-star raids.

