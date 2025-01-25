The best moveset for Gardevoir in Pokémon Go

Gardevoir is a prominent Fairy-type Pokémon that frequently appears in the series and is an excellent choice in Pokémon Go. You’ll want to get the most out of this Pokémon, and you do that by giving it the best moveset and attacks it can use.

Recommended Videos

There are a handful of attacks you can teach Gardevoir, but only a few give it the best chance to become a powerhouse. These attacks are not always available, so you may need to act quickly to teach them to your Gardevoir before they disappear. Here’s a full breakdown of the best moveset you can teach Gardevoir and what makes it a good choice in Pokémon Go.

Gardevoir’s best moveset in Pokémon Go

You need to catch a female Ralts for it to become a Gardevoir. Image via the Pokemon Company, remix by Dot Esports.

Gardevoir is a Fairy and Psychic-type Pokémon, making it weak against Ghost, Poison, and Steel-type attacks, but it is resistant against Dragon, Fighting, and Psychic-type moves. Although it has a low defense of 176, it has a decent attack power of 211, making it a suitable attacker to counter most Dragon types. The best moveset you can teach Gardevoir is the fast move Charm and the charged moves Triple Axel and Synchronoise.

If you want to use a Mega Gardevoir, it also uses this same moveset to get the most out of its attacks, but that’ll be for PvE Pokémon raids in Pokémon Go. The same goes for Mega Gallade.

Attack Name Attack type Damage type Damage Energy Charm Fast Move Fairy-type 20 11 Synchronoise Charged Move Psychic-type 80 50 Triple Axel Charged Move Ice-type 60 33

When it comes to Gardevoir’s fast move, several options are available to you, but Charm stands out as the best fast attack you can teach it. Alternatively, you have Confusion, Magical Leaf, and Charge Beam to pick from. Confusion is strong Psychic-type move that does 19 damage and gives 14 energy. Charge Beam is an Electric-type attack that deals seven damage and gives 14 energy. Finally, Magical Leaf is a Grass-type attack with 17 damage and gives 17 energy.

However, Charm does the most damage, landing at 20, and gives 11 energy each time. Although Confusion and Charge Beam provide more energy, Charm is a more potent attack because you’ll use it against other Dragon-type Pokémon, Gardevoir’s specialty. You can swap out Gardevoir’s attack for Confusion if you’d instead rely on Psychic-type moves, but you can reserve that for its charged moves.

For the charged move, there are multiple options to go through that can make it confusing to figure out the best attack you should give Gardevoir. You can pick two from this category, and the two strongest choices are Synchronoise and Triple Axel. Synchronoise is an exclusive move that Gardevoir can only learn during Community Day events featuring Ralts, or you can use an Elite Charged TM to give to them. It’s a Psychic-type move that does 80 damage and costs 50 energy. Triple Axel is a strong Ice-type attack that does 60 damage and only requires 33 energy.

Your other choices include Shadow Ball, Dazzling Gleam, and Psychic. If you’d like to counter particular Pokémon, Shadow Ball is a great Ghost-type attack, but it’s too niche for Gardevoir. The same goes for Psychic and Dazzling Gleam. You can do more damage by having Gardevoir Charm as its fast attack as a Fairy-type move than relying entirely on Dazzling Gleam.

Is Gardevoir good in Pokémon Go?

Gardevoir is an excellent Pokémon when it comes to PvE battles and raiding. It’s a reasonably bulky Pokémon in Pokémon Go, with plenty of resistance and overall use, especially when facing off against Dragon types. You wouldn’t want to use it as a Gym defender, but it’s an excellent offensive Pokémon.

Unfortunately, it’s partially lackluster in the Battle League. The only category where it can potentially shine is in the Master League, but there are better options, especially if you’re looking for a strong Fairy-type. You might want to consider swapping it out for Florges, Xerneas, or Zacian if you can use those. Of the three, Florges is one of the strongest Fairy-type Pokémon in Pokémon Go, and Xerneas is not far behind.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy