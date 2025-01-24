Only 1,510 lucky fans can claim this rare Mew Pokémon card—and it’s only available in one country

An extremely rare Mew Pokémon card has been revealed, but the amount of fans lucky enough to get their hands on it is staggeringly low—and it’s only available to claim in a single country.

China is growing rapidly in the Pokémon market since a long-awaited debut in mainland China back in October 2022, and the past few months have seen an acceleration of exclusive products. Perhaps accordingly, the latest promo exclusive to the country will be extremely rare. The limited-edition Mew ex promo is being released to celebrate the 151 set, which is getting additional exclusive artworks in China, but only 1,510 copies will be given away through lotteries—and there’s plenty of hoops to jump through.

Good luck. Image via The Pokemon Company

To be eligible, fans will need to complete a 15 activities at a minimum of three tournament venues by Dec. 15 of this year, including Gym Battles and City Tournaments, with 151 winners selected on the 15th of each month from March. While promos usually have staggered releases globally and can eventually be found worldwide, this doesn’t appear to be the case for China, and it seems highly unlikely this ultra-rare Mew ex card will be arriving anytime soon—which means it will be one of the rarest Pokémon cards in existence.

It’s not clear exactly how many people will be entering the lottery for this card, so it’s impossible to work out the exact odds, but the fact you need to attend in-person events to enter merely increases the difficulty in earning the card.

Despite the exclusivity of the card, the Mew ex Chinese promo will still be quite a way off the claim of being the rarest Pokémon card in existence due to competition with the likes of the Illustrator Pikachu, the Wizards of the Coast Test Print Blastoise, and trophy cards from 1998 in Japan.

The Mew ex promo will almost certainly make it to the secondary market as lucky fans who receive the card will understandably want to cash in to receive a huge surplus of cash and it’s anyone’s guess what sort of figure will be commanded.

With only 151 in existence initially when the lottery is first drawn in March, and a population of over 1.4 billion in China, the likelihood of receiving the card is staggeringly though, although of course not everyone will be entering.

If you’ve been planning a gap year or a long trip to China, perhaps now is the time to put those plans into motion as you might end up with an extremely rare card.

