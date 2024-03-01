All upcoming Pokémon Go events for March 2024

Pokémon Go is launching the World of Wonders season alongside its March event lineup, which means players get a double-whammy of fresh content following the end of Go Tour: Sinnoh.

Recommended Videos

Kicking things off with a special Charged-Up Research Day on March 3 and rolling through the return of Shadow Mewtwo on March 30, Pokémon Go has a stacked month centered on various returning Legendary Pokémon.

This includes Primal Groudon, Primal Kyogre, and even Zarude returning in special events—along with Shadow Entei, Shadow Raikou, and Shadow Suicune appearing in five-star raids. So whether you are preparing for limited Raid Days or just exploring the World of Wonders, here is a full guide to all Pokémon Go’s March events.

Pokémon Go event guide March 2024: Full schedule, dates, and times

Zarude finally returns in a new event. Image via The Pokémon Company

Event Start and end times Charged-Up Research Day Start: March 3 at 2pm local time

End: March 3 at 5pm local time Pokémon Horizons: The Series Celebration Event Start: March 5 at 10am local time

End: March 11 at 8pm local time Weather Week Start: March 14 at 10am local time

End: March 18 at 8pm local time Litten Community Day Start: March 16 at 2pm local time

End: March 16 at 5pm local time Raid Day: Primal Kyogre Start: March 17 at 2pm local time

End: March 17 at 5pm local time Raid Day: Primal Groudon Start: March 23 at 2pm local time

End: March 23 at 5pm local time Verdant Wonders & Zarude (Ticketed Event) Start: March 21 at 10am local time

End: March 25 at 8pm local time World of Wonders: Taken Over Start: March 27 at 10am local time

End: March 31 at 8pm local time Shadow Mewtwo Returns Start: March 30 at 6am local time

End: March 31 at 10pm local time

Along with these events, you also have Spotlight and Raid Hours every week to pair with a rotating set of Pokémon featured in the March raid rotation.