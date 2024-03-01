Category:
All upcoming Pokémon Go events for March 2024

Get ready to punch a ticket for some raids.
Primal Groudon in a forest environment.
Image via Niantic

Pokémon Go is launching the World of Wonders season alongside its March event lineup, which means players get a double-whammy of fresh content following the end of Go Tour: Sinnoh. 

Kicking things off with a special Charged-Up Research Day on March 3 and rolling through the return of Shadow Mewtwo on March 30, Pokémon Go has a stacked month centered on various returning Legendary Pokémon.

This includes Primal Groudon, Primal Kyogre, and even Zarude returning in special events—along with Shadow Entei, Shadow Raikou, and Shadow Suicune appearing in five-star raids. So whether you are preparing for limited Raid Days or just exploring the World of Wonders, here is a full guide to all Pokémon Go’s March events. 

Pokémon Go event guide March 2024: Full schedule, dates, and times

Zarude finally returns in a new event. Image via The Pokémon Company
EventStart and end times
Charged-Up Research DayStart: March 3 at 2pm local time
End: March 3 at 5pm local time
Pokémon Horizons: The Series Celebration EventStart: March 5 at 10am local time
End: March 11 at 8pm local time
Weather WeekStart: March 14 at 10am local time
End: March 18 at 8pm local time
Litten Community DayStart: March 16 at 2pm local time
End: March 16 at 5pm local time
Raid Day: Primal KyogreStart: March 17 at 2pm local time
End: March 17 at 5pm local time
Raid Day: Primal GroudonStart: March 23 at 2pm local time
End: March 23 at 5pm local time
Verdant Wonders & Zarude (Ticketed Event)Start: March 21 at 10am local time
End: March 25 at 8pm local time
World of Wonders: Taken OverStart: March 27 at 10am local time
End: March 31 at 8pm local time
Shadow Mewtwo ReturnsStart: March 30 at 6am local time
End: March 31 at 10pm local time

Along with these events, you also have Spotlight and Raid Hours every week to pair with a rotating set of Pokémon featured in the March raid rotation.

