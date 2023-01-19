How to do a Primal Reversion in Pokémon Go

Pokémon Go is about to go primal—or, at least, Primal Reversion is being added to the game for the first time as Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn puts the spotlight on Gen III’s unique content. But how can you do a Primal Reversion in Pokémon Go?

Alongside the long-awaited arrival of Kecleon earlier this month, Niantic is bringing Primal Groudon and Primal Kyogre to Pokémon Go as part of the Go Tour: Hoenn celebration in February. Starting with the in-person Go Tour: Hoenn – Las Vegas on Feb. 18 and 19, players will be able to battle both Primal Pokémon and access Primal Reversion for themselves through the use of new Primal Energy.

How does Primal Reversion work in Pokémon Go?

Once Go Tour: Hoenn is officially underway, players will be able to collect Primal Energy and use it to have their Groudon or Kyogre undergo Primal Reversion. This is a transformation in the same vein as Mega Evolution where Pokémon take on a new appearance, gain new abilities, and otherwise improve their performance in battle.

In the main Pokémon games, this would be achieved by giving either Groudon or Kyogre a specific item and then activating Primal Reversion during a battle. In Pokémon Go, the items have been replaced by Primal Energy, which operates just like Mega Energy.

To achieve Primal Reversion, you will need to collect Primal Energy. This can be done by defeating Primal Kyogre or Primal Groudon in a Raid Battle when they are appearing. Additionally, there will be research available during certain events that will allow players to collect Primal Energy as a reward.

Once you collect enough Primal Energy, you can have your Groudon or Kyogre undergo a Primal Reversion, thus allowing them to access their Primal forms. Just like with Mega Evolved Pokémon, Primal Groudon and Primal Kyogre will remain in their Primal forms for eight hours before returning to normal. And, the more you undergo this transformation, the less Primal Energy you will need to use each time—just be aware there is a “rest period” cooldown too.

Image via Niantic

You can check how much Primal Energy you need for your Groudon or Kyogre by checking their Summary page. This will also be where you go to undergo Primal Reversion too.

There is plenty of other intricate parts of Primal Reversion too, such as the bonuses Primal Groudon and Primal Kyogre provide.