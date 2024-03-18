What does Primal Reversion do in Pokémon Go

Pokémon Go has plenty of unique ways to increase the power of your Pokémon and even change their look and while they basically all function the same, having unique names can make things confusing.

Recommended Videos

One of these systems is called Primal Reversion. You’ve probably seen this floating around when there are Primal Raid Battles live but don’t fret! It’s quite simple to understand and can really help out in tough battle situations. Here’s everything you need to know about what Primal Reversion is in Pokémon Go and how it can help you.

What is Primal Reversion in Pokémon Go?

Harness the Primal Energy. Image via Niantic

Primal Reversion is a system that transforms Pokémon into their Primal form. In this form, they’ll have a unique appearance and you’ll find they’re much stronger in battle. Basically, this system functions just like Mega Evolutions.

Of course, there are only two Pokémon currently that have Primal evolutions, with these being Kyogre and Groudon. It is possible more could be added in the future, but it’s unlikely. Currently in the mainline Pokémon games, these are the only two and we wouldn’t expect Pokémon Go to get any unique Pokémon of this type.

To use the Primal power in these Pokémon you need to find collect Primal Energy. This can be earned in Primal Raids or by completing specific research tasks relating to the energy. When you have enough you’ll then be able to use it to evolve your Kyogre or Groudon into its Primal form. Once in this form, you’ve got eight hours before they revert to normal, so make sure you plan your day of Pokémon Go grinding to make the most of the changes.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more