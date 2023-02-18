The first massive Pokémon Go event of 2023 is finally here, with players traveling to Las Vegas getting the first crack at Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn right before it hits the global stage a week later—bringing with it the first appearances of Primal Groudon and Primal Kyogre. But that also means players will want to see the full event schedule and plan out their approach.

Because there is an in-person and digital global event for Go Tour: Hoenn, it is being split between two weekends, with a smaller connecting event called Primal Rumblings running to keep things rolling leading into the global event.

Players in Las Vegas will get first dibs on all of the new Go Tour content on Feb. 18 and 19, followed a week later by the global event on Feb. 25 and 26. The Primal Rumblings content will split the difference from Feb. 22 to 24, with some Special Research already available to complete that ties into the bigger events and gives players access to special bonuses based on Pokémon Ruby and Sapphire.

Just like with most of these big Pokémon Go events, players will see habit rotations in play that will swap which Pokémon are spawning more frequently in the wild each hour. There are also two Primal Surge habitats that tie into the Ruby vs. Sapphire Challenge running between players picking different versions.

If you plan to participate in either the Las Vegas or global event, here is the full Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn schedule for both.

Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn full event schedule for Las Vegas and global content

Tickets are already sold out for the in-person Go Tour: Hoenn – Las Vegas, which runs on Feb. 18 and 19. If you don’t have a ticket, you can still attend the festivities at Sunset Park, with content set to last from 10am to 6pm PST every day.

If you can’t make it out in person, you can hit the Primal Rumblings content and wait for the Go Tour: Hoenn – Global gameplay to roll out on Feb. 25 and 26. That part of the event will feature daily content from 10am to 6pm local time depending on your region, making it so everyone can get in on the action.

Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn full habitat rotation schedule and details

Habitat Rotation

There is no set schedule for these habitats to rotate. At the start of each hour, the habitat will rotate and change which species of Pokémon are spawning more frequently. The themes play a role in those spawns, and the content tied to them.

Blistering Sands

Eerie Mists

Verdant Earth

Ancient Shores

In addition to the four regular habitats that will rotate each hour, Niantic is dropping the Primal Surge habitats. The team that completes the most Field Research tasks during a Ruby vs. Sapphire Challenge hour will unlock rewards for all Trainers, such as an increase in the wild Pokémon and Primal Raids associated with the winning team for an hour.

Primal Surge: Groudon

Primal Surge: Kyogre

All Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn event bonuses and exclusive content

Event bonuses (Las Vegas only)

Six Special Trades

Halved Trade cost

Halved Egg hatch distance

Up to nine Raid Passes from spinning Gym Photo Discs

Increased Shiny odds for ticket holders

Exclusive content (Las Vegas only)