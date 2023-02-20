All Masterwork Research: Wish Granted tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go

This wish is going to take some time to be granted.

Most research tasks in Pokémon Go are simple and easy to complete, even the ones that are multi-page. However, if you plan to try and complete the Masterwork Research: Wish Granted, which includes a guaranteed encounter with a Shiny Jirachi, here is how to get the job done—even if it will take some time.

Masterwork Research is typically tied to these big, themed events and involves multiple pages of research tasks that will sometimes take players months to complete due to how in-depth the requirements are. But the rewards you can get from completing those tasks are worth the effort.

For the Masterwork Research: Wish Granted, part of it is themed around the Hoenn region and Gen III Pokémon. There are plenty of tasks that involve Pokémon from other regions too though. Just for the first page, players need to catch 385 Pokémon from Kanto, Johto, and Hoenn while also getting a Gold Hoenn Medal for their Pokédex.

There are some key things you need to know about Masterwork Research: Wish Granted as you look to complete it, so here is a breakdown.

How to complete the Masterwork Research: Wish Granted in Pokémon Go

There are two different tracks that players will see for the Masterwork Research: Wish Granted depending on when and where they get it.

For ticket-holding players who are attending Pokémon Go Fest: Hoenn – Las Vegas on Feb. 18 and 19, a special, shorter version of the Masterwork Research will be available to them. This will give them an easier path to collecting all of the rewards and getting that coveted Shiny Jirachi—also giving them first dibs on the encounter too.

But don’t worry, if you aren’t at the event, you can still access the research starting on Feb. 20.

Should you purchase the Masterwork Research: Wish Granted ticket in Pokémon Go?

For everyone who didn’t attend Go Fest: Hoenn – Las Vegas, the Masterwork Research: Wish Granted will be available as a ticketed piece of research in the in-game shop starting on Feb. 20 and until March 20. After purchase, this research can be completed whenever players want with no time limit.

Tickets for access to this research will cost $4.99, or the equivalent in other regions, and is the normal version of the research. This means it will be different from the Masterwork Research: Wish Granted variant given to ticket-holders at Go Tour: Hoenn – Las Vegas, and it will likely take much longer to complete.

If you like the rewards you see, or really want a Shiny Jirachi, it is probably worth picking up for $5. But the Pokémon Go community is getting pretty tired of ticketed research overall, so it might be a skip for some just on principle.

All Masterwork Research: Wish Granted tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go

Wish Granted (Shorter) page one

Catch 385 Pokémon from the Kanto Region 385 XP

Catch 385 Pokémon from the Johto Region 385 XP

Catch 385 Pokémon from the Hoenn Region 385 XP

Get a Gold Hoenn Medal 10 Ultra Balls



Total Reward: 10 Kyogre Candy, 10 Groudon Candy, and 10 Rayquaza Candy

Wish Granted (Shorter) page two

Have 10 Best Buddies One Poffin

Earn a Heart with your Buddy 14 days in a row One Poffin



Total Reward: 3,850 XP and three Rare Candies