This is sure to keep you busy for the weekend.

Big Pokémon Go events mean lots of different pieces of research to complete for plenty of exclusive rewards tied to the content going on. This time, Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn has sets of Timed, Special, Field, and Masterwork Research to complete, and here are all of the research tasks and rewards involved with each.

All of the content during Go Tour: Hoenn, which runs as an in-person event in Las Vegas on Feb. 18 and 19 before becoming a global event on Feb. 25 and 26, is tied to the Gen III games. Whether it be catching Pokémon from Hoenn or dealing with the new Primal Pokémon that have been added to the game, this will likely take players some time to finish.

Related: Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn full event schedule

In total, there are two Special Research tracks, multiple pieces of Timed Research themed to various Pokémon, and Field Research that have useful rewards to nab. There is other content like Collection Challenges to complete too. And if you want to finish all of Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn’s content, here are all of the research tasks and rewards you will encounter.

All Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn Timed, Special, and event-exclusive Research tasks and rewards

All An Uneasy Alliance Special Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn

An Uneasy Alliance page one

Use an Incense 10 Poké Balls

Feed your Buddy three times One Lucky Egg

Catch 10 Pokémon originally discovered in the Hoenn region 10 Go Tour Stickers



Total Reward: One Incense, one Poffin, and 2,023 Stardust

An Uneasy Alliance page two

Take a Snapshot of your Buddy in the Blisterning Sands habitat Pikachu (May Bow)

Take a Snapshot of your Buddy in the Eerie Mists habitat Pikachu (Brendan Hat)

Take a Snapshot of your Buddy in the Verdant Earth habitat Pikachu (May Bow)

Take a Snapshot of your Buddy in the Ancient Shores habitat Pikachu (Brendan Bow)

Send four Gifts and add a Sticker to each 20 Poké Balls



Total Reward: One Incense, one Poffin, and 2,023 Stardust

An Uneasy Alliance page three

Catch five Rock-type Pokémon Nosepass encounter

Catch five Ground-type Pokémon Nincada encounter

Complete three Field Research tasks 1,000 Stardust

Win a Primal Raid 1,000 XP



Total Reward: Camerupt encounter, 25 Numel Candy, and 2,023 XP

An Uneasy Alliance page four

Earn a Candy walking with your Buddy Relicanth encounter

Complete three Field Research tasks Tropius encounter

Win a Primal Raid Torkoal encounter



Total Reward: 10 Groudon Stickers and 10 Kyogre Stickers

An Uneasy Alliance page five

TBD

An Uneasy Alliance page six

TBD

All Chasing Legends Special Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn

TBD

All GO for a Spin Timed Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn

Find and spin Spinda PokéStop 1/8 Spinda encounter

Find and spin Spinda PokéStop 2/8 Spinda encounter

Find and spin Spinda PokéStop 3/8 Spinda encounter

Find and spin Spinda PokéStop 4/8 Spinda encounter

Find and spin Spinda PokéStop 5/8 Spinda encounter

Find and spin Spinda PokéStop 6/8 Spinda encounter

Find and spin Spinda PokéStop 7/8 Spinda encounter

Find and spin Spinda PokéStop 8/8 Spinda encounter



Total Reward: Nine Poké Balls and 327 XP

All Ruby: Latios Photo Safari Timed Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn

Only if you select the Ruby path with the Go Tour: Hoenn ticket.

Take a Snapshot of Latios in the wild 381 XP



Total Reward: Latios encounter, 10 Great Balls, and 3,810 XP

All Sapphire: Latias Photo Safari Timed Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn

Only if you select the Sapphire path with the Go Tour: Hoenn ticket.

Take a Snapshot of Latias in the wild 380 XP



Total Reward: Latias encounter, 10 Great Balls, and 3,800 XP

All Regice, Regirock, and Registeel Legends Timed Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn

This is part of a different piece of content called ‘A Coded Secret.’ This includes encounters with Regice, Regirock, and Registeel for any player up through the end of the global event on Feb. 26 as long as they finish a set of Timed Research for each. You can read all of the details here.

Related: All A Coded Quest secret codes for Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn

All Field Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn