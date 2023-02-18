Big Pokémon Go events mean lots of different pieces of research to complete for plenty of exclusive rewards tied to the content going on. This time, Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn has sets of Timed, Special, Field, and Masterwork Research to complete, and here are all of the research tasks and rewards involved with each.
All of the content during Go Tour: Hoenn, which runs as an in-person event in Las Vegas on Feb. 18 and 19 before becoming a global event on Feb. 25 and 26, is tied to the Gen III games. Whether it be catching Pokémon from Hoenn or dealing with the new Primal Pokémon that have been added to the game, this will likely take players some time to finish.
In total, there are two Special Research tracks, multiple pieces of Timed Research themed to various Pokémon, and Field Research that have useful rewards to nab. There is other content like Collection Challenges to complete too. And if you want to finish all of Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn’s content, here are all of the research tasks and rewards you will encounter.
All Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn Timed, Special, and event-exclusive Research tasks and rewards
All An Uneasy Alliance Special Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn
An Uneasy Alliance page one
- Use an Incense
- 10 Poké Balls
- Feed your Buddy three times
- One Lucky Egg
- Catch 10 Pokémon originally discovered in the Hoenn region
- 10 Go Tour Stickers
Total Reward: One Incense, one Poffin, and 2,023 Stardust
An Uneasy Alliance page two
- Take a Snapshot of your Buddy in the Blisterning Sands habitat
- Pikachu (May Bow)
- Take a Snapshot of your Buddy in the Eerie Mists habitat
- Pikachu (Brendan Hat)
- Take a Snapshot of your Buddy in the Verdant Earth habitat
- Pikachu (May Bow)
- Take a Snapshot of your Buddy in the Ancient Shores habitat
- Pikachu (Brendan Bow)
- Send four Gifts and add a Sticker to each
- 20 Poké Balls
Total Reward: One Incense, one Poffin, and 2,023 Stardust
An Uneasy Alliance page three
- Catch five Rock-type Pokémon
- Nosepass encounter
- Catch five Ground-type Pokémon
- Nincada encounter
- Complete three Field Research tasks
- 1,000 Stardust
- Win a Primal Raid
- 1,000 XP
Total Reward: Camerupt encounter, 25 Numel Candy, and 2,023 XP
An Uneasy Alliance page four
- Earn a Candy walking with your Buddy
- Relicanth encounter
- Complete three Field Research tasks
- Tropius encounter
- Win a Primal Raid
- Torkoal encounter
Total Reward: 10 Groudon Stickers and 10 Kyogre Stickers
An Uneasy Alliance page five
- TBD
An Uneasy Alliance page six
- TBD
All Chasing Legends Special Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn
TBD
All GO for a Spin Timed Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn
- Find and spin Spinda PokéStop 1/8
- Spinda encounter
- Find and spin Spinda PokéStop 2/8
- Spinda encounter
- Find and spin Spinda PokéStop 3/8
- Spinda encounter
- Find and spin Spinda PokéStop 4/8
- Spinda encounter
- Find and spin Spinda PokéStop 5/8
- Spinda encounter
- Find and spin Spinda PokéStop 6/8
- Spinda encounter
- Find and spin Spinda PokéStop 7/8
- Spinda encounter
- Find and spin Spinda PokéStop 8/8
- Spinda encounter
Total Reward: Nine Poké Balls and 327 XP
All Ruby: Latios Photo Safari Timed Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn
Only if you select the Ruby path with the Go Tour: Hoenn ticket.
- Take a Snapshot of Latios in the wild
- 381 XP
Total Reward: Latios encounter, 10 Great Balls, and 3,810 XP
All Sapphire: Latias Photo Safari Timed Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn
Only if you select the Sapphire path with the Go Tour: Hoenn ticket.
- Take a Snapshot of Latias in the wild
- 380 XP
Total Reward: Latias encounter, 10 Great Balls, and 3,800 XP
All Regice, Regirock, and Registeel Legends Timed Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn
This is part of a different piece of content called ‘A Coded Secret.’ This includes encounters with Regice, Regirock, and Registeel for any player up through the end of the global event on Feb. 26 as long as they finish a set of Timed Research for each. You can read all of the details here.
All Field Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn
- Evolve a Nincada
- Shedinja encounter
- Make 3 Great Throws in a row
- Sableye encounter
- Transfer five Pokémon
- TBD
- Use five Berries to help Catch Pokémon
- TBD
- Catch five Grass-type Pokémon
- 10 Sceptile Mega Energy
- Power up 10 Grass-type Pokémon
- 10 Sceptile Mega Energy
- Catch five Fire-type Pokémon
- 10 Blaziken Mega Energy
- Power up 10 Fire-type Pokémon
- 10 Blaziken Mega Energy
- Catch five Water-type Pokémon
- 10 Swampert Mega Energy
- Power up 10 Water-type Pokémon
- 10 Swampert Mega Energy
- Primal Surge: Catch 10 Pokémon
- 10 Ultra Balls
- Primal Surge: Hatch an Egg
- TBD Encounter
- Primal Surge: Win a raid
- TBD Encounter