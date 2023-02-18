How to complete all Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn habitat rotation Collection Challenges

Because Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn is an event focused around the entirety of the Hoenn region, Gen III Pokémon are appearing all over the place. Thankfully, the increased encounters are split between habitat rotations, all of which have Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn Collection Challenges to complete too.
Whether you’re dragging yourself through the desert or walking along ancient shores, there is content themed around various locations that will involve specific Pokémon encounters.
The habitats rotate each hour on the hour, with each one bringing different Pokémon to players at an increased rate. There are also two special habitats that will only be unlocked as part of the Primal Pokémon content going on, though they are less important and only feature a handful of specific Pokémon.
If you want to make the most of these habitat rotations, you should keep track of which Pokémon will appear in each. Doing so will make it much easier to finish the tie-in Collection Challenges. here is how to do that.
How to complete the Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn habitat rotation Collection Challenges
How to complete the Blistering Sands Collection Challenge
- Catch a Torchic
- Catch a Cacnea
- Catch a Numel
- Catch a Nincada
Total Reward: One Incense, five Great Balls, and a Pikachu (May Bow) encounter
How to complete the Eerie Mists Collection Challenge
- Catch a Surskit
- Catch a Chimecho
- Catch a Ralts
- Catch an Absol
Total Reward: One Incense, five Great Balls, and a Pikachu (Brendan Hat) encounter
How to complete the Verdant Earth Collection Challenge
- Catch a Treecko
- Catch a Gulpin
- Catch a Slakoth
- Catch a Swablu
Total Reward: One Incense, five Great Balls, and a Pikachu (May Bow) encounter
How to complete the Ancient Shores Collection Challenge
- Catch a Mudkip
- Catch a Feebas
- Catch an Anorith
- Catch a Clamperl
Total Reward: One Incense, five Great Balls, and a Pikachu (Brendan Hat) encounter