How to complete all Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn habitat rotation Collection Challenges

Because Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn is an event focused around the entirety of the Hoenn region, Gen III Pokémon are appearing all over the place. Thankfully, the increased encounters are split between habitat rotations, all of which have Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn Collection Challenges to complete too.

Whether you’re dragging yourself through the desert or walking along ancient shores, there is content themed around various locations that will involve specific Pokémon encounters.

The habitats rotate each hour on the hour, with each one bringing different Pokémon to players at an increased rate. There are also two special habitats that will only be unlocked as part of the Primal Pokémon content going on, though they are less important and only feature a handful of specific Pokémon.

Related: Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn full event schedule

If you want to make the most of these habitat rotations, you should keep track of which Pokémon will appear in each. Doing so will make it much easier to finish the tie-in Collection Challenges. here is how to do that.

How to complete the Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn habitat rotation Collection Challenges

How to complete the Blistering Sands Collection Challenge

Catch a Torchic

Catch a Cacnea

Catch a Numel

Catch a Nincada

Total Reward: One Incense, five Great Balls, and a Pikachu (May Bow) encounter

How to complete the Eerie Mists Collection Challenge

Catch a Surskit

Catch a Chimecho

Catch a Ralts

Catch an Absol

Total Reward: One Incense, five Great Balls, and a Pikachu (Brendan Hat) encounter

How to complete the Verdant Earth Collection Challenge

Catch a Treecko

Catch a Gulpin

Catch a Slakoth

Catch a Swablu

Total Reward: One Incense, five Great Balls, and a Pikachu (May Bow) encounter

How to complete the Ancient Shores Collection Challenge

Catch a Mudkip

Catch a Feebas

Catch an Anorith

Catch a Clamperl

Total Reward: One Incense, five Great Balls, and a Pikachu (Brendan Hat) encounter