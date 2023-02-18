All A Coded Quest secret codes for Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn

There is no Hoenn experience that would be complete without players needing to use their creativity to hunt down encounters with Regice, Regirock, and Registeel. As part of Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn – Las Vegas, this takes the form of players needing to collect secret codes to earn those encounters through a Coded Quest.

This is something that is available for all players attending Go Tour: Hoenn – Las Vegas in Sunset Park from Feb. 18 to 19, and it does not appear Niantic is bringing this content to the global event on Feb. 25 and 26.

For anyone hoping to encounter Regice, Regirock, and Registeel outside of this content, they do frequently rotate through five-star raids. However, this specific method for catching Gen III’s Legendary Golems is part of the Go Tour: Hoenn festivities and will likely have some unique elements tied to it for anyone who participates.

Related: Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn full event schedule

If you are attending Go Tour: Hoenn – Las Vegas, here are all of the details you need to know for the ‘A Coded Quest’ content at the event.

All A Coded Quest secret codes and details for Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn

This specific piece of content will go live alongside the other event-exclusive features and bonuses running during Go Tour: Hoenn – Las Vegas on Feb. 18 and 19. The content will be live each day from 10am to 6pm PST.

It should be available on both days, with the secret codes being hidden throughout the in-person locations in Sunset Park in various ways.