Demon Soul Simulator codes (July 2024)

In the Demon Slayer-inspired game Demon Soul Simulator, you need lots of Souls to progress. Getting them can sometimes be quite time-consuming and tedious, but luckily for gamers, there are many codes you can redeem to unlock some right away.

Almost all the codes that have ever been available in Demon Soul Simulator have provided either free Souls or a boost to make collecting Souls easier. These codes are pretty straightforward, but since you need as many Souls as you can get, it’s worth knowing all the codes for Roblox’s Demon Soul Simulator.

All Demon Soul Simulator codes (working)

Getting Souls has never been easier. Screenshot by Dot Esports

demonsoul300k —Redeem for a two-times soul boost for 60 minutes.

—Redeem for a two-times soul boost for 60 minutes. demonsoul260k —Redeem for a two-times soul boost for 60 minutes.

—Redeem for a two-times soul boost for 60 minutes. demonsoul200k —Redeem for a two-times soul boost for 30 minutes.

—Redeem for a two-times soul boost for 30 minutes. demon150k —Redeem for a two-times soul boost for 30 minutes.

—Redeem for a two-times soul boost for 30 minutes. 1000likes —Redeem for 2,000 souls and a two-times soul boost for 10 minutes.

—Redeem for 2,000 souls and a two-times soul boost for 10 minutes. adou6000likes —Redeem for 40 Souls and a four-time boost for 10 minutes.

—Redeem for 40 Souls and a four-time boost for 10 minutes. thanks3000likes—Redeem for a 30-minute soul boost.

How to redeem codes in Demon Soul Simulator

The process for redeeming codes in Demon Soul Simulator is a bit trickier than it is for most other Roblox games because you have to find and interact with the codes chest to claim them.

Load Demon Soul Simulator in Roblox .

in . Locate and interact with the codes chest near the leaderboard in the lobby.

near the leaderboard in the lobby. Type the active code you’re trying to redeem into the code box .

the you’re trying to redeem into the . Press Ok to claim your free goodies.

Look for the bright blue glowing chest. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you don’t see the blue codes chest by the leaderboard, you likely haven’t progressed far enough to unlock it. This means you need to keep playing until you reach the main lobby area since you can only redeem codes once you find this chest.

Expired Demon Soul Simulator codes

The list of available codes you can redeem in Demon Soul Simulator changes regularly as old codes cycle out and new codes are added. Because of this, it might be helpful to view all the expired codes to check whether the one you’re trying to redeem can still be claimed.

welcome

demonsoul

liangzai20klikes

demon

What to do when Demon Soul Simulator codes don’t work

If your Demon Soul Simulator codes aren’t working, it’s most likely because the code has been typed incorrectly or is no longer active. You can start by comparing the code you’re attempting to redeem with the listed active codes here to ensure they match up.

If this doesn’t work, check whether you’re trying to input a code from the active section or the expired section. You can’t claim any rewards from codes that have expired, so if you were trying to use one from this section, select an active code instead so you can get free goodies.

Battle your way to victory. Screenshot by Dot Esports

How to find new Demon Soul Simulator codes

When there are fresh Demon Soul Simulator codes to redeem, they’ll be shared here. You can check back often to claim all of the latest free loot.

If you want to check for new Demon Soul Simulator codes yourself, there are a few different spots to try. The official Discord server is always a good place to check, as is the X (formerly Twitter) page. Both of these platforms are for the developers rather than the game itself, but they’re still two of the best spots to check for codes. Another spot where you can sometimes find new codes is the description box right below the Play button for Demon Soul Simulator.

