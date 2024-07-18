Elden Ring College Football 25 Black Ops 6 News LoL Swarm News
Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Shrek standing inside his house looking at the dining table in Roblox's Shrek Swamp Tycoon.
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
Codes
Roblox

Shrek Swamp Tycoon codes (July 2024)

This game has layers, like an onion.
Image of Kacee Fay
Kacee Fay
|

Published: Jul 18, 2024 09:31 am

Dreamworks and Roblox collaborated to deliver a unique Shrek experience in Shrek Swamp Tycoon. Shrek and his friends need help rebuilding his swamp, which requires lots of coins, but luckily, you can redeem codes to make the process easier.

Recommended Videos

Restoring the swamp and surrounding area to its former glory is no easy task, but it becomes much more doable when you have lots of coins to build with. Here are all the working codes in Roblox’s Shrek Swamp Tycoon so you can help rebuild Shrek’s swamp with ease.

All Shrek Swamp Tycoon codes (working)

Standing with Shrek in Shrek Swamp Tycoon in Roblox.
You’re allowed to visit his swamp this time. Screenshot by Dot Esports
  • GrandOpening — Redeem for 15,000 coins.
  • MakingWaffles — Redeem for 15,000 coins.
  • AreWeThereYet — Redeem for 15,000 coins.
  • StayUpLate — Redeem for 15,000 coins.

How to redeem codes in Shrek Swamp Tycoon

You can redeem codes in Shrek Swamp Tycoon by visiting the code redemption page. This process is pretty straightforward and available to you as soon as you start the game, but here are the exact steps to follow if you’re unsure where to look.

  • Load Shrek Swamp Tycoon.
  • Locate and click the codes icon, a scroll with the percentage sign on it.
  • Type your code into the box.
  • Select the Confirm option.
The code redemption option and box marked in Shrek Swamp Tycoon.
It’s easy to redeem codes once you know where to look. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports

Expired Shrek Swamp Tycoon codes

All Shrek Swamp Tycoon codes expire eventually, so it can be useful to check a list of all expired codes to know whether the one you’re trying to use is still available to claim.

  • Shrek
  • Fiona
  • Donkey
  • Onion
  • Welcome
  • Gingy
  • Candy
  • Meadow
  • Balloon
  • Jar
  • ThankYou
  • Swamp

What to do when Shrek Swamp Tycoon codes don’t work

If the codes you’re trying to redeem for Shrek Swamp Tycoon aren’t working, it’s likely because the code was typed incorrectly or expired. Start by comparing the code you entered with the one listed here to make sure they line up.

If it still doesn’t work, the code might have expired and is no longer usable, so you should select a new one instead. Ensure you choose a code from the list of active codes, not the expired ones.

Shrek, Fiona, Donkey, and Gingy standing with a Roblox character in Shrek Swamp Tycoon.
You can meet all of the most iconic Shrek characters in this game. Screenshot by Dot Esports

How to find new Shrek Swamp Tycoon codes

When neShrek Swamp Tycoon codes are available, they’ll be added here. You can check back often to ensure you redeemed all the latest codes.

If you want to search for new codes yourself, the best place to check is usually the description box just underneath the Play button for Shrek Swamp Tycoon. It also usually says when the next code will become available, which generally corresponds to a certain number of likes on the game.

There are no official social platforms for Shrek Swamp Tycoon, but we will update you here if any are added. Social platforms like X (formerly Twitter), Discord, and Reddit are usually great spots to check for game codes when they exist.

Once you claim all the available codes for this game, you might consider redeeming more codes across other Roblox games. There are plenty of codes to grab for games like Roblox Rivals, Car Race Clicker, and RE XL.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Kacee Fay
Kacee Fay
Staff Writer at Dot Esports covering new releases and a wide array of topics including Minecraft, Disney Dreamlight Valley, Phasmophobia, general gaming, streaming, and more. She has been avidly writing and gaming her whole life and now spends her time combining the two. Kacee graduated from San Diego State University in 2021 with a Bachelor’s Degree in English and a Certificate in Creative Editing and Publishing. She then joined Dot Esports as a Freelance Writer in 2022 before transitioning to a Staff Writer in 2023. In her spare time, she enjoys buying more books than she can read, gaming alone or with friends, drinking too much tea, attending concerts, fangirling over movies and television, listening to music, and spending time with her family, friends, and pets, who are the most important parts of her world.
twitter