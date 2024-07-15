Car Race Clicker codes (July 2024)

In Car Race Clicker, you aim to race as fast and as much as possible to unlock better cars. Getting new loot isn’t always easy, but luckily, there are quite a few codes you can redeem to unlock better items with ease.

If you’re hoping to unlock the best items this game offers, it’s worth using any codes you can get to speed up the process. Here are all of the codes you can redeem in Roblox’s Car Race Clicker.

All Car Race Clicker codes (working)

It’s time to get racing. Screenshot by Dot Esports

ClickClick —Redeem for one Auto Click Potion.

—Redeem for one Auto Click Potion. 3MVisits —Redeem for one Double Win Potion.

—Redeem for one Double Win Potion. ZoomZoom —Redeem for one Double Acceleration Potion.

—Redeem for one Double Acceleration Potion. Crystal —Redeem for one Crystal Egg.

—Redeem for one Crystal Egg. Candy —Redeem for 200 Candy.

—Redeem for 200 Candy. ThanksGiving —Redeem for one Double Win Potion.

—Redeem for one Double Win Potion. Christmas—Redeem for three Christmas Tickets.

How to redeem codes in Car Race Clicker

Redeeming codes in Car Race Clicker is a fairly straightforward process, but this game has many options, which can make finding the code redemption button a bit tricky. Here are the exact steps you need to follow to claim codes.

Load Car Race Clicker .

. Locate and select the Codes button near the left edge of the screen.

button near the left edge of the screen. Type any active code into the box .

any active code into the . Click Redeem.

Just a few steps will get you there. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports

Expired Car Race Clicker codes

All codes in Car Race Clicker can only be redeemed for a limited amount of time, which means they eventually expire. If you’re unsure whether a code you’re trying to redeem is still available, you can compare it to this list of all expired codes to check.

There are no expired codes so far.

What to do when Car Race Clicker codes don’t work

If your Car Race Clicker code isn’t working, it’s likely either because it was typed incorrectly or has expired. Start by locating the code you’re trying to use on this page to compare the typing.

If any letter is misplaced or missing, the code won’t work, so accuracy is key if you want to grab some free rewards. The next step is to check whether the code you’re trying to use is still valid, so make sure it’s among the active codes list and not the expired codes list since these codes no longer work.

How to find new Car Race Clicker codes

When new codes are available to claim and as current codes expire, they will be updated here. This means you can always check back here to ensure you have all the latest Car Race Clicker codes redeemed.

If you’re wondering where to check for new Car Race Clicker codes yourself, the best spots to check are generally the developer’s Discord server or the developer’s X (formerly Twitter) page.

