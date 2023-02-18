Regardless of the occasion, Niantic loves breaking out the habitat rotation feature when it comes to large Pokémon Go events. Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn will feature multiple habitats with different Pokémon spawning in each, and players will need to know that schedule to keep track of the spawns and other details.

Not only will Go Tour: Hoenn feature the usual four habitats that will rotate each hour, but a special addition is being made to this event to celebrate Primal Groudon and Primal Kyogre being added to the game—along with the version differences between Ruby and Sapphire.

For each rotation, you can expect different Pokémon from the Hoenn region to appear more frequently. There might also be some additional content available for players who are looking to catch every Pokémon they see. Here is a full breakdown of the habitat schedule, spawns, and other details for both Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn – Las Vegas and Global.

All Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn habitat rotation schedules, spawns, and details for Las Vegas and Global

For the core four habitats, there is no set rotation that Niantic has announced. This means all players need to know is that each hour on the hour, the habitat will rotate and bring a different set of increased spawns until the next switch.

The only exception is the Primal Surge habitats, which are tied to a Ruby vs. Sapphire Challenge that pits players who select different versions against each other. The team that completes the most Field Research tasks during a specified hour for that challenge will unlock rewards for all Trainers, such as an increase in the wild Pokémon and Primal Raids associated with the winning team for an hour.

Here is a full set of the spawns you can expect to see in each of those habitats, including the special Primal Surge ones.

All Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn Blistering Sands habitat spawns and details

Torchic

Poochyena

Lotad

Nincada

Makuhita

Nosepass

Aron

Numel

Cacnea

Baltoy

All Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn Eerie Mists habitat spawns and details

Ralts

Surskit

Whismur

Meditite

Spoink

Zangoose

Seviper

Chimecho

Absol

Luvdisc

Beldum

All Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn Verdant Earth habitat spawns and details

Treecko

Zigzagoon

Wurmple

Seedot

Shroomish

Slakoth

Skitty

Mawile

Electrike

Roselia

Gulpin

Swablu

All Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn Ancient Shores habitat spawns and details

Mudkip

Taillow

Wingull

Carvanha

Barboach

Corphish

Lileep

Anorith

Feebas

Spheal

Clamperl

All Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn Primal Surge: Groudon habitat spawns and details

If Team Ruby wins the Ruby vs. Sapphire Challenge hour.

Plusle

Volbeat

Trapinch

Solrock

Castform (Sunny Form)

All Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn Primal Surge: Kyogre habitat spawns and details

If Team Sapphire wins the Ruby vs. Sapphire Challenge hour.