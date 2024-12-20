Forgot password
All December Community Day 2024 Special Research task and rewards in Pokémon Go

Return to the previous Community Day Pokémon featured throughout 2024 and complete this Special Research.
Image of Zack Palm
Zack Palm
|

Published: Dec 20, 2024

One of the bigger final events to close out the year has returned to Pokémon Go, the last Community Day. Rather than feature one Pokémon, the December Community Day brings back all the ones that happened throughout the year, giving everyone a second chance.

It’s a rare opportunity to track down all Pokémon that have appeared for Community Days during 2024. This means if you evolve one of these particular Pokémon during the event, they’ll learn a powerful move they usually couldn’t learn. You’d typically have to use an Elite Training Machine to do this outside of the event, and there’s a Special Research you can finish during it, but you’ll need to act quickly. Here’s a full breakdown of all the tasks and rewards you need to do to complete the December Community Day 2024 Special Research in Pokémon Go.

Table of contents

How to complete December Community Day 2024 Special Research in Pokémon Go

Gommy Community Day in Pokemon Go advertisement
Goomy was one of the more popular 2024 Community Day events. Image via Niantic

This is paid Special Research you can grab during the December 2024 Community Day event. If you’re planning to partake in the event and you’re considering grabbing this Special Research, keep in mind that the event runs from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22. You two days to focus on these tasks, and to make the most of catching the Pokémon that appear during the Special Research.

Each reward features the previous Community Day Pokémon, but you have to evolve them to their final form to get the use of the attack move they can learn. For example, you need to evolve Goomy into Goodra, and it can learn the Charged Move Thunder Punch. If you don’t do this before the event ends on Dec. 22 in your local area, you’ll miss out on the chance to teach it this attack.

Task 1

All TasksAll Rewards
Transfer 15 PokémonRowlet encounter
Catch 25 PokémonChansey encounter
Make 10 Nice ThrowsLitten encounter

All completion rewards: 2,024 Stardust, an Incense, and a Porygon encounter

Task 2

All TasksAll Rewards
Make 10 Great Curveball throwsBellsprout encounter
Catch 30 PokémonBounsweet encounter
Evolve five PokémonGoomy encounter

All completion rewards: 2,024 Stardust, a Star Piece, and a Bagon encounter

Task 3

All TasksAll Rewards
Power up Pokémon 15 timesTynamo encounter
Catch 35 PokémonPopplio encounter
Transfer 20 PokémonPonyta encounter

All completion rewards: 2,024 Stardust, a Lucky Egg, and a Cyndaquil encounter

Task 4

All TasksAll Rewards
Power up Pokémon 30 timesGalarian Ponyta encounter
Catch 40 PokémonSewaddle encounter
Evolve 10 PokémonMankey encounter

All completion rewards: 2,024 Stardust, an Egg Incubator, and a Beldum encounter

Task 5

All TasksAll Rewards
Claim RewardA Rocket Radar
Claim RewardThree Silver Pinap berries
Claim RewardA Poffin

All completion rewards: Three Rare Candies, an Elite Charged TM, and an Elite Fast TM

All Pokémon Go December Community Day moves

Here’s a full breakdown of all Community Day Pokémon and the special attacks you can teach them during this Pokémon Go event.

  • Evolve Braixen into Delphox and teach it Blast Burn
  • Evolve Brionne into Primarina and teach it Hydro Cannon
  • Evolve Chansy into Blissey and teach it Wild Charge
  • Evolve Charjabug into Vikavolt and teach it Volt Switch
  • Evolve Dartrix into Decidueye and teach it Frenzy Plant
  • Evolve Elektrik into Eelektross and teach it Volt Switch
  • Evolve Fraxure into Haxorus and teach it Breaking Swipe
  • Evolve Frogadier into Greninja and teach it Hydro Cannon
  • Evolve Galarian Ponyta into Galarian Rapidash and teach it Wild Charge
  • Evolve Galarian Slowpoke into Galarian Slowbro and teach it Surf
  • Evolve Galarian Slowpoke into Galarian Slowking and teach it Surf
  • Evolve Gurdurr into Conkeldurr and teach it Brutal Swing
  • Evolve Metang into Metagross and teach it Meteor Mash
  • Evolve Noibat into Noivern and teach it Boomburst
  • Evolve Paldean Wooper into Clodsire and teach it Mega Horn
  • Evolve Poliwhirl into Politoed to teach it ice Beam
  • Evolve Poliwhirl into Poliwrath to teach it Counter
  • Evolve Ponyta into Rapidash and teach it Wild Charge
  • Evolve Porygon2 into Porygon-Z and teach it Tri Attack
  • Evolve Primeape into Annihilape and teach it Rage Fist
  • Evolve Quilava into Typhlosion and teach it Blast Burn
  • Evolve Quilladin into Chesnaught and teach it Frenzy Plant
  • Evolve Shelgon into Salamence and teach it Outrage
  • Evolve Sliggoo into Goodra and teach it Thunder Punch
  • Evolve Slowpoke into Slowbro and teach it Surf
  • Evolve Slowpoke into Slowking and teach it Surf
  • Evolve Steenee into Tsareena and teach it High Jump Kick
  • Evolve Swadloon into Leavanny and teach it Shadow Claw
  • Evolve Togetic into Togekiss and teach it Aura Sphere
  • Evolve Torracat into Incineroar and teach it Blast Burn
  • Evolve Weepinbell into Victreebel and teach it Magical Leaf
  • Evolve Wooper into Quagsire and teach it Aqua Tail

