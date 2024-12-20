All December Community Day 2024 Special Research task and rewards in Pokémon Go

One of the bigger final events to close out the year has returned to Pokémon Go, the last Community Day. Rather than feature one Pokémon, the December Community Day brings back all the ones that happened throughout the year, giving everyone a second chance.

Recommended Videos

It’s a rare opportunity to track down all Pokémon that have appeared for Community Days during 2024. This means if you evolve one of these particular Pokémon during the event, they’ll learn a powerful move they usually couldn’t learn. You’d typically have to use an Elite Training Machine to do this outside of the event, and there’s a Special Research you can finish during it, but you’ll need to act quickly. Here’s a full breakdown of all the tasks and rewards you need to do to complete the December Community Day 2024 Special Research in Pokémon Go.

How to complete December Community Day 2024 Special Research in Pokémon Go

Goomy was one of the more popular 2024 Community Day events. Image via Niantic

This is paid Special Research you can grab during the December 2024 Community Day event. If you’re planning to partake in the event and you’re considering grabbing this Special Research, keep in mind that the event runs from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22. You two days to focus on these tasks, and to make the most of catching the Pokémon that appear during the Special Research.

Each reward features the previous Community Day Pokémon, but you have to evolve them to their final form to get the use of the attack move they can learn. For example, you need to evolve Goomy into Goodra, and it can learn the Charged Move Thunder Punch. If you don’t do this before the event ends on Dec. 22 in your local area, you’ll miss out on the chance to teach it this attack.

Task 1

All Tasks All Rewards Transfer 15 Pokémon Rowlet encounter Catch 25 Pokémon Chansey encounter Make 10 Nice Throws Litten encounter

All completion rewards: 2,024 Stardust, an Incense, and a Porygon encounter

Task 2

All Tasks All Rewards Make 10 Great Curveball throws Bellsprout encounter Catch 30 Pokémon Bounsweet encounter Evolve five Pokémon Goomy encounter

All completion rewards: 2,024 Stardust, a Star Piece, and a Bagon encounter

Task 3

All Tasks All Rewards Power up Pokémon 15 times Tynamo encounter Catch 35 Pokémon Popplio encounter Transfer 20 Pokémon Ponyta encounter

All completion rewards: 2,024 Stardust, a Lucky Egg, and a Cyndaquil encounter

Task 4

All Tasks All Rewards Power up Pokémon 30 times Galarian Ponyta encounter Catch 40 Pokémon Sewaddle encounter Evolve 10 Pokémon Mankey encounter

All completion rewards: 2,024 Stardust, an Egg Incubator, and a Beldum encounter

Task 5

All Tasks All Rewards Claim Reward A Rocket Radar Claim Reward Three Silver Pinap berries Claim Reward A Poffin

All completion rewards: Three Rare Candies, an Elite Charged TM, and an Elite Fast TM

All Pokémon Go December Community Day moves

Here’s a full breakdown of all Community Day Pokémon and the special attacks you can teach them during this Pokémon Go event.

Evolve Braixen into Delphox and teach it Blast Burn

Evolve Brionne into Primarina and teach it Hydro Cannon

Evolve Chansy into Blissey and teach it Wild Charge

Evolve Charjabug into Vikavolt and teach it Volt Switch

Evolve Dartrix into Decidueye and teach it Frenzy Plant

Evolve Elektrik into Eelektross and teach it Volt Switch

Evolve Fraxure into Haxorus and teach it Breaking Swipe

Evolve Frogadier into Greninja and teach it Hydro Cannon

Evolve Galarian Ponyta into Galarian Rapidash and teach it Wild Charge

Evolve Galarian Slowpoke into Galarian Slowbro and teach it Surf

Evolve Galarian Slowpoke into Galarian Slowking and teach it Surf

Evolve Gurdurr into Conkeldurr and teach it Brutal Swing

Evolve Metang into Metagross and teach it Meteor Mash

Evolve Noibat into Noivern and teach it Boomburst

Evolve Paldean Wooper into Clodsire and teach it Mega Horn

Evolve Poliwhirl into Politoed to teach it ice Beam

Evolve Poliwhirl into Poliwrath to teach it Counter

Evolve Ponyta into Rapidash and teach it Wild Charge

Evolve Porygon2 into Porygon-Z and teach it Tri Attack

Evolve Primeape into Annihilape and teach it Rage Fist

Evolve Quilava into Typhlosion and teach it Blast Burn

Evolve Quilladin into Chesnaught and teach it Frenzy Plant

Evolve Shelgon into Salamence and teach it Outrage

Evolve Sliggoo into Goodra and teach it Thunder Punch

Evolve Slowpoke into Slowbro and teach it Surf

Evolve Slowpoke into Slowking and teach it Surf

Evolve Steenee into Tsareena and teach it High Jump Kick

Evolve Swadloon into Leavanny and teach it Shadow Claw

Evolve Togetic into Togekiss and teach it Aura Sphere

Evolve Torracat into Incineroar and teach it Blast Burn

Evolve Weepinbell into Victreebel and teach it Magical Leaf

Evolve Wooper into Quagsire and teach it Aqua Tail

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy