The best Goodra moveset in Pokémon Go

Goodra is one of the stronger Dragon-types you can add to your collection in Pokémon Go. Although it’s only a Dragon-type, Goodra’s stats make it an excellent choice in battle, but that does mean you need to narrow down the ideal attack options to give it the best moveset.

It all comes down to picking the correct attacks to give Goodra. Going with the wrong option could make it lackluster, especially if you want to participate in the Master League. Thankfully, we can help narrow down the attacks you should teach Goodra in Pokémon Go and highlight what makes them good options.

Goodra’s best moveset in Pokémon Go

When giving Goodra the best moveset in Pokémon Go, the strongest attacks to each are the fast move Dragon Breath and the charged moves Aqua Tail and Draco Meteor. These are the attacks you want to teach it to get the most out of this durable Dragon-type.

There are only two fast moves Goodra can choose between. The other option, Water Gun, is a subpar choice compared to Dragon Breath. Water Gun does three damage and generates three energy per turn, and as a one-turn attack, it’s a solid option, but Goodra is a Dragon-type, not a Water-type. It doesn’t receive the same benefits for using Water Gun as it does for Dragon Breath, which does four damage, generates three energy, and is a one-turn attack. Because Goodra gets an attack bonus for using Dragon-type moves in Pokémon Go, Dragon Breath will always be the best choice.

Now, Goodra’s charged attacks are slightly more complicated. There are several options to pick from. You can select These charged attacks for Goodra in Pokémon Go.

Aqua Tail (Water-type)

Draco Meteor (Dragon-type)

Muddy Water (Water-type)

Power Whip (Grass-type)

Sludge Wave (Poison-type)

Thunder Punch (Electric-type)

Between these six options, Aqua Tail and Draco Meteor stand tall as the best options. Although you can spam Muddy Water against opponents and debuff them for an attack that only does 35 damage, there are better options. Power Whip is a better choice for an attack with 90 damage, but Goodra won’t be worried about opponents who are weak to Grass-type moves. The same goes for Thunder Punch. Because Goodra gets an attack bonus whenever using Draco Meteor, and Aqua Tail requires only 35 and does 55 damage, it quickly makes it the best charged attack to bait out an opponent’s shield.

However, if Goodra is struggling against Fairy-type Pokémon, Sludge Wave is an excellent option to counter them. It’s the only Poison-type attack it knows, and it could be a good way to eliminate Xerneas, Togekiss, or Florges if your Goodra faces off against them. Those Fairy-types are notorious in the Master League, but you miss out on some overall damage by swapping out Aqua Tail for Sludge Wave. Still, if you can’t find a way to counter any Fairy-type Pokémon your opponent might use, it could be a good test to see if the attack fits your lineup well.

Is Goodra good in Pokémon Go?

Given Goodra’s overall stats and wide variety of attacks, it’s one of the better Pokémon you can use in the mobile game. It’s hard to beat Goodra’s overall bulk, strength, and usefulness in various gameplay modes. You can use this Pokémon to face off against other players in PvE raids or against Team Rocket.

There are stronger Dragon-types in Pokémon Go, such as Dragonite, but many of them are typically legendaries. Because it’s easier to track down a Goomy than it is to wait for a five-star raid, you have a better chance of getting a Goodra and powering it up than other legendary Pokémon.

